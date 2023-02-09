BRISTOL — Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the family musical “A Year with Frog and Toad” by Robert and Willie Reale will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 21 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol. Performances for the show will be held April 7, 8, 14, 15 and 16 at the Bristol Opera House.
This is not a youth cast production.
Auditions will consist of vocals and choreography, as well as cold readings from the script. Scripts are available for perusal by contacting the theater office Monday through Friday from 1-5:30 p.m. Bring a list of all potential rehearsal conflicts from Feb. 23- April 16.
Brock Butler will direct, assisted by Erin Joines with choreography by Jackiejo Brewers.
ABOUT THE SHOW
A synopsis from the theater reads, “Based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved children’s books, ‘A Year with Frog and Toad’ is a whimsical musical that tells the story of two best friends: the cheerful Frog, and curmudgeonly Toad. The musical follows Frog and Toad through four colorful seasons, from hibernation to hibernation. Frog and Toad, along with their playful, quirky friends Snail, Turtle, the Birds, and more, enact many adventures, from rushing down a hill in a runaway sled in the winter, to taking a picnic and a quiet moment in the summer. Children and adults alike with relish in the joyful vignettes of ‘A Year With Frog and Toad,’ which feature catchy tunes, funny dialogue, and bright, memorable characters.”
THE CHARACTERS
(Age ranges are subject to change based on audition participants)
• Frog — Caring and loyal. Always looking out for his friends. The calmer, more zen of both he and Toad. Simultaneously adventurous and assured. Bari-Tenor
Gender: Male
Age: 25 to 50
• Toad — A hard worker, but impatient for results. Self-conscious. Stubborn. A good friend to Frog. Timid. Bari-Tenor
Gender: Male
Age: 25 to 50
• Man — Must possess the blind determination of a nerdy snail and the “cool kid” attitude of a slick lizard. Appears as Man Bird, Snail, Lizard, Father Frog, and Mole. Tenor
Gender: Male
Age: 20 to 50
• Woman 1 — Must possess the playful and quirky personality of a lady bird and strong frenetic energy of a squirrel. Appears as Lady Bird 1, Mouse, Squirrel, Young Frog, and Mole. Mezzo-Soprano
Gender: Female
Age: 20 to 50
• Woman 2 — Must possess the playful and quirky personality of a lady bird and strong frenetic energy of a squirrel. Appears as Lady Bird 2, Turtle, Squirrel, Mother Frog, and Mole. Mezzo-Soprano
Gender: Female
Age: 20 to 50
Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to all, and no fees are charged for participation in any ECT production.