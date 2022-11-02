NORTH WEBSTER — When news of the cancer diagnosis of Katie Hochstetler, wife of Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hochstetler, became known, members of the sheriff’s department and the community decided to find a way to give back to a family they say has given so much to the community.
They’re planning a live event on Saturday they’ve called "Huddle Up for the Hochstetlers" at The Owl’s Nest in North Webster.
Committee member Allyson Damjanovic said the event “is a culmination of all our efforts. It’s been a three-part adventure.”
She said the event at The Owl’s Nest is “a tail-gate themed party with Notre Dame vs. Clemson game televised.”
She said admission and food is free and there will be a cash bar. There’ll also be a live auction and attendees can purchase strips of tickets to win smaller items. The event is open to the public.
Damjanovic said they’ve been selling raffle tickets since the end of September at a cost of $40 for one ticket and $100 for three tickets. One winner will win a brand new Sylvan pontoon donated by Pro Wake and one winner will win $25,000.
There’s also an online auction where 30 items are listed and can be bid on now until 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. There are items such as a mini Peyton Manning signed helmet, a Coach purse and earrings and more.
HOCHSTETLER'S STORY
Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes said when he thinks of Andrew, he’s got to go back to his father — Phil Hochstetler, who was a detective sergeant with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and was killed in the line of duty in 1994. He’d been with the sheriff’s department for four years and prior to that was with the Nappanee Police Department for two years.
Andrew was only 2 years old at the time of his dad’s death.
Dukes said it was about three years ago when Andrew came into the sheriff’s office and asked for him. He said he was done with his military service and would like to be a deputy sheriff.
“All I could think was, ‘I can’t believe Phil’s son is here’,” Sheriff Dukes said.
There were no open spots at the time, but five months later a spot opened up and Andrew joined the department. Sheriff Dukes said they had retired Phil’s unit (badge) number — 4322.
“I had the honor of asking Andrew if he wanted his dad’s unit number," Dukes said. "We both cried. He said yes and I gave him his dad’s unit number.”
Andrew and his wife Katie have a daughter and had bought a house in the area and in the spring of this year they got Katie’s cancer diagnosis — Stage 4 cervical cancer.
“When you talk about a family who’s given so much,” he said. “With the news his wife had Stage 4 cancer we wanted to do something. It’s the right thing to do.”
Dukes said they teamed up with The Owl’s Nest. “The community has been awesome — very generous,” he said.
The sheriff said he’s been getting calls from all over — retired officers who worked with Phil asking how they can help; wanting to send pictures of Phil for Andrew. “One guy called and said he bought golf clubs from Phil 27 years ago and wanted to give them to Andrew,” Dukes said.
Dukes said he sees a lot of similarities between Andrew and his father.
“Phil played by the rules and Andrew is just like that," he said. "Phil was a quiet guy. Andrew’s the same way but always has a positive attitude and just does things right."
The event has become much bigger than first imagined — “It’s become a huge event” he said.
The sheriff said they have a huge goal to help the Hochstetler family and they’re hoping to reach that goal by Saturday night.
When the Hochstetlers were asked what they thought of the benefits on their behalf, Andrew replied, “Katie and I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our family, friends and the community as a whole. We cannot thank everyone enough for their generosity.”
“In a time when divisiveness and tragedy dominate the headlines, we have experienced the good that a community can do when they come together for a common goal,” he said. “Life is unpredictable — cherish your loved ones and live like each day is a gift.”