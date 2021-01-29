GOSHEN — A Goshen woman, who has led a one-woman protest for months, denies the signs in her front yard break city zoning and right of way rules.
The attorney for Lori Arnold filed a response Wednesday to a civil lawsuit the city of Goshen opened in November. The suit alleges Arnold and her husband, Bradley, violated sections of city zoning ordinance and code with signs, many with political statements, set up outside their house along the 600 block of South Main Street.
ALLEGED VIOLATIONS
According to the city’s accusations, the signs exceed area and height dimensions for such displays, and that they must remain on private property while meeting required setbacks. The Arnolds are also accused of violating code by placing signs in the public right of way and of refusing to move them when asked to do so.
The suit seeks a court order requiring Arnold to take down the signs that violate zoning ordinance and move those found to be blocking the right of way. Violating such an order could result in fines maxing out at $4,000 per day.
In a court document, the couple’s attorney denies the allegations that local ordinances and code were violated.
THE START
Arnold put up signs in her front yard starting around mid-June last year as she staged a solo protest as a counter to Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Signs accumulated on her property, bearing a variety of messages, including those supporting police and then-President Donald Trump. Arnold also lent her voice to a couple other conservative-leaning causes throughout the year.
Her stances gained responses from supporters and opponents alike, with several responses crossing the line into criminal activity. Arnold made several reports to Goshen police into the fall, alleging signs had been stolen or vandalized, and at least one fire was started at her house. Arnold had also reported having items thrown at her, and once she alleged lug nuts on her pickup truck were tampered with, causing a tire to fall off while she was driving.
The escalating incidents at Arnold’s house even prompted Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and police Chief Jose’ Miller to put out a statement condemning the acts last September.
The lawsuit was filed about two months later, Nov. 20, in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
A hearing on the injunction request was scheduled to be held Jan. 13, but was postponed at the request of attorneys on both sides. A new date will be set upon request, court documents show. The Arnolds’ response was then filed Wednesday.
