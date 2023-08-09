NAPPANEE — Officials from ATC and R Yoder Construction came together Tuesday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting and celebration of ATC’s new facility at 34600 U.S. 6 East, Nappanee, which houses the corporate headquarters and RV production.
Several people spoke before the ribbon-cutting and then attendees were invited to join them for refreshments and a tour of the facility with Plant Manager Bren Watson.
Nate Yoder, director of business development for R Yoder Construction, the designer and general contractor for the project, welcomed everyone and thanked ATC for the opportunity to partner with them on this project.
“We’re excited to celebrate with ATC," he said. "This has been a great opportunity for two Nappanee businesses, along with the city of Nappanee, to work together to come up with a solution to help a homegrown business continue to grow right here in Nappanee."
Yoder congratulated ATC as they “forge ahead as a leader in their business.”
Nappanee City Planner Todd Nunemaker spoke as the representative for the city saying, “Today is a momentous occasion for ATC and the city.”
He spoke of the Tax Increment Financing district, which allowed the city to extend utilities and build a new water tower near the airport, “Opening doors for the possibility of more economic growth for the future.”
He said the new facility will have an impact beyond the opportunity for more jobs, “It will enhance the city’s reputation as a hub for innovation and manufacturing excellence. ATC’s dedication for creating top-quality products will create ripples of progress in the region.”
Watson said it was two years to the day that he was brought on board and shared they’ve been through some adversity the last two years, but this ribbon-cutting is “a bright spot” as he “humbly stands before the completed building of 210,000 square feet.”
He claimed the facility had a state-of-the-art welding area, end-of-line rain bay and two product lines with a third ready to go.
ATC’s CEO Duane Yoder was the last speaker and after thanking all those involved said, “The opportunity this building presents with its location on the east side of Nappanee, it’s going to be the first thing people traveling in from the east will see providing a nice view of Nappanee.”
He shared that the facility has the opportunity for more employment — they can be at 300 when it is at full production capacity and spoke of the ability to serve their customers with their commitment to quality.
“But our secret sauce is our people,” Yoder said.
Yoder said the building was designed not only to work with the people but to engage people’s minds and creativity so they can deliver a great product.
“We’re excited about the future,” he said. "This is a landmark for us.”
After the ribbon-cutting, Yoder shared that their facility on the west side of town is still operating with their custom line and component manufacturing remaining at the Tomahawk Trail facility.
“This facility is to expand our product offerings,” he said.
When asked about the adversity, Watson said it was the post-COVID economic situation and supply chain issues, which modulated the schedule a little, but Yoder said the facility was “completed in the time planned. It was a very successful project.”
He said, “Our emphasis is on quality and the systems built into this facility are world class. We practice lean manufacturing principles, and this facility reflects over 10 years of improving that practice.”
FACILITY TOUR
Watson led a group through the facility, explaining that it is designed and separated into three sections: the welding area, mid-line and finish, with efficient flow from where the material is delivered until the finished trailer or unit is out the door.
The state-of-the-art welding area includes top-of-the-line tables to provide better leveling and quality when welding. He said ATC is known for its 10-year structural warranty on their RVs. The welders are also in the air to remove tripping hazards and designed to suck out the ozone more efficiently.
The mid-line is where they do things like interior and exterior, wiring, flooring, etc. He showed a water reclamation project that was installed in this area where they can take the waste portion of the RV’s and toy haulers and reuse the water in order to be “good stewards of the environment.”
The final line is where they install the windows, caulk and seal, to make sure they’re ready to go out the door. The tour concluded at the rain bay with Watson explaining that prior to building this facility if they had warranty work they’d have to send it out for a rain bay check, so they decided to include one in this facility.
Now every unit is rain bay checked before it goes out the door. The rain bay mimics a heavy rain event and because it uses a lot of water, they also have a water reclamation system attached where the drains are all connected, the water is filtered and re-used. An employee will sit in the unit and check for leaks while it is in the rain bay.
“No one else is doing this and it helps improve our quality,” Watson said.