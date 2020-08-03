GOSHEN — Every little bit helps.
That was the theme of dual events Saturday that provided free school supplies and everyday items to community members.
The Goshen 4US group, which advocates for socially disadvantaged people, gathered donations for school supplies and gave them away at Walnut Park along East Oakridge Avenue.
“With what is going on with the pandemic it is really hard,” Alayna Bontrager Estes said of being able to afford school supplies for her three children. “We are a one-income family. That is very difficult … I am very grateful; I am sure they will be too.”
Bontrager Estes was one of the people who stopped by the park to select pencils, crayons, folders, notebooks, markers and other items supplied by Goshen 4US. There was a mix of parents with children and children from the neighborhood who walked over to stock up.
Aidan Friesen of 4US said during the past week people made donations for the school supplies.
“I know that going back to school is just a hard time for some people,” he said. “If you have three kids you have to buy school supplies for each of them … I know it can be taxing and hard at some point.”
The 4US event was one of two that occurred in the city Saturday.
A Free Little Yard Sale Facebook movement took hold in the past week to have people set up tables in their yards and give away items that might be useful to others. Several participants were located on Sixth, Seventh and Eighth street.
The Koop-Liechty family and their Sixth Street neighbors, Kendel and Lori Martin, had the idea to create a small enclosed box on a post in their front yard in recent years to give away food, flowers, cheery notes, necessities and a variety of other items. The box has been named “The Love Shack” because users often drop off items as well as take things in a free exchange of community sharing.
Recently, the concept was expanded and, for the past three weeks, the Koop-Liechty family has set up a table to give away hygiene products, clothes, household items and an assortment of this and that. Others in the community also donate items for the table. Saturday, the family participated in the Free Little Yard Sale.
Jill Koop-Liechty said the goal of making The Love Shack available and participating in The Free Little Yard Sale is to help others.
“Just to show people that we love them … Just to build community; get to know people,” Koop-Liechty said. “I always ask people’s name and try to get to know them when they come by The Love Shack or the table.”
“We are seeing things posted that other people are having tables today, so we are excited,” Koop-Liechty said. “We would love it if other people would keep doing it.”
