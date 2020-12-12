As COVID-19 continues to ravage the nation, local school districts are joining districts from across the country in reporting an unprecedented rise in the number of students receiving failing grades as the first semester of the new school year draws to a close.
A variety of factors have been cited as contributing to this decline in grades, from difficulties with learning virtually, to having to wear masks in classrooms and follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols, to dealing with the loss of their usual social, sports and artistic outlets.
Add to that sharp increases in students reporting anxiety and depression, and it’s a recipe for what will likely be one of the most disruptive school years of their lives.
GOSHEN SCHOOLS
“Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in the number of students failing classes,” said Steven Hope, superintendent of Goshen Community Schools. “Goshen teachers have done an excellent job of making their virtual classrooms inviting and engaging, and we are certainly far ahead of where we were last March. In spite of the best efforts of teachers to keep students engaged, some students struggle with the virtual environment.”
Knowing that many of the district’s students would struggle with the pandemic and trying to learn in an online environment, supports were put in place to help guard against students failing, Hope explained. He feels the district’s teachers have done an outstanding job of paring down the curriculum to only what is essential.
As an example, a news release issued by the district Dec. 7 noted that Goshen High School will not have final exams in December, and instead, overall semester grades will be calculated on a 50-50 split; meaning that the grades from the first nine weeks and second nine weeks will each count for 50% of the total grade for the first semester.
In addition, the release noted that there will be no specific “finals week” schedule for the high school, and classes will continue right up to the start of winter break on Dec. 22.
“When a student is absent, the teacher calls right away, making sure that the student knows they are missed and then help is offered to get that student back on track,” Hope added of the district’s efforts. “Counselors have worked and continue to work closely with students and teachers, advocating for each student’s social and emotional needs. Counselors often support students through a digital interface.”
He noted that GCS has also partnered with Oaklawn to provide additional mental health support for those students and families in need.
For his part, Goshen High School Principal Barry Younghans said his biggest worry is ensuring that students are able to earn enough credits each semester to allow them to graduate on time.
“We want to keep kids on track to graduate, and to do that we really need all kids to earn five or more credits each semester,” Younghans said. “We are worried that some of the approximately 380 completely online students will not meet that minimum.”
MIDDLEBURY SCHOOLS
At Middlebury Community Schools, Superintendent Jane Allen said her district has also seen a marked increase in the number of failing grades among students, particularly among those who have been learning virtually.
“We have seen a larger number of failing grades among our students in grades six through 12 than we do during a typical school year,” Allen said of the district. “We eliminated the virtual option with our K-5 students, so we are not currently seeing a rise in failing grades with them.”
She noted that the district’s administrators have been monitoring grades since August, and noticed early in the school year that a large number of the virtual students struggled more than the ones who were learning in person.
“Since we moved to virtual only for grades six through 12, we have seen a significant number of failing grades, almost double from previous years,” Allen said. “We are also concerned with the number of grades that have dropped among our students who typically earn A’s and B’s.
“We also have a concern with our K-5 students having to miss so many days when quarantined,” she added. “The K-5 student grades have not dropped significantly, but the extra time necessary to ‘catch them up’ from quarantine absences is beginning to become overwhelming for teachers.”
FAIRFIELD SCHOOLS
Robert Evans, superintendent of Fairfield Community Schools, noted that there was tangible learning loss within his district that occurred in the spring, which in turn resulted in students starting the new school year behind where they would typically be in their studies.
“Most educators understand that students started the school year behind where they would normally be, and for some, that gap may grow this year as they continue learning remotely,” Evans said. “Some students may learn well from home, and for other students it becomes a difficult situation for a variety of reasons. To state it simply, we believe students learn better when they are in school. Children face an unprecedented number of challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nothing is more important to their education than what teachers can do for them.”
Evans noted that Fairfield closely tracks student engagement, which includes those students who have chosen 100% virtual instruction.
“Fairfield monitors engagement each day and reaches out to students and parents to support learning,” he said. “We understand that students can make large academic gains when they are engaged with their teachers. We accept the responsibility to help students recover from academic disruptions caused by the pandemic and desire to partner with our parents for the betterment of our students.”
WA-NEE SCHOOLS
Like his colleagues, Scot Croner, superintendent of Wa-Nee Community Schools, said his district has also experienced a significant increase in the number of failing grades this school year compared to previous school years.
“This has generally been attributed to students that have elected to remain virtual throughout the duration of the school year and students that have been forced to quarantine multiple times throughout the year,” he explained. “This is something our building leadership teams track on a weekly basis. On average, our weekly updates have shown the number of students with failing grades to have doubled in comparison to past years.
“Our staff has been incredible in their efforts to provide every possible opportunity to help students learn and demonstrate their ability based upon where they are within their learning process and taking into account all of the factors that may be beyond the student’s control,” he added of the district’s ongoing efforts. “Our staff will continue to work with students and meet them where they are to provide the best possible learning experience and the support they need despite the imperfect learning environment the current COVID-19 crisis has created.”
CONCORD SCHOOLS
Dan Funston, superintendent of Concord Community Schools, noted that recent data shows the number of students within his district with at least one failing grade this school year is more than double what might be expected during a normal school year.
“In comparison to a typical school year, we have certainly seen students struggling with various barriers to learning, which has resulted in an increased number of students who have lower than usual grades,” Funston said. “That said, our staff is doing an outstanding job of trying to help students through all kinds of challenges.
“We’ve worked exceptionally hard to overcome the barriers to learning our students face. This includes, but is not limited to, providing mobile hotspots free of charge to families that are in need of reliable internet access, increased efforts at credit recovery at the high school, and personal phone calls or socially distanced home visits by our staff to students who we know need extra support,” he added of the situation. “We’ve also increased the amount of face-to-face live instruction using video conferencing between our teachers and students, especially at the younger grades where we know the helping hand of a caring adult is crucial to their academic, social and emotional well-being.”
Looking ahead to the district’s next semester, Funston said he feels flexibility will be key as the district’s staff continue working to provide the best possible opportunities for students to succeed academically, while also meeting their social and emotional learning needs.
“Our teachers, administrators and school support staff continue to find innovative ways to engage with students so they enjoy learning and stay connected even in these most unusual times,” he said. “As we grow our blended environments, our staff will continue to use the technology tools at our disposal to deliver live instruction to students who are learning virtually.”
