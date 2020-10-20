GOSHEN — Faced with an alarming surge in positive COVID-19 cases, Goshen Hospital officials Tuesday announced that the hospital’s positive COVID-19 patient load has now officially surpassed its previous all-time high.
“The numbers in the hospital are the worst we have seen them,” Daniel Nafziger, chief medical officer at Goshen Hospital, said of the situation. “We have a higher census of COVID patients in the hospital than at any time in the past. We have more patients on the ventilator than any time in the past. And while we are still able to take care of the patient volumes that we’re seeing, I think many of us are concerned that the general public isn’t taking this disease seriously, and that things are going to get worse for our community.”
Nafziger noted that the hospital’s positive COVID-19 patient load was at approximately 32 as of Tuesday afternoon, surpassing the hospital’s previous all-time high of 29 patients reported back in July.
“There were 28 in the hospital on Monday, and I think we’re up to 32 now of proven positive, or patients that are under investigation,” Nafziger said. “The vast majority are confirmed positive, but there may be a few that we don’t have test results on yet. So, that’s the highest it’s ever been for our hospital.”
A GIANT INCREASE
Moving beyond the hospital, Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz noted that positive COVID-19 numbers appear to be skyrocketing throughout the county, with no one specific area seemingly more impacted than any other.
“And it’s not an up-tick as much as it's a tsunami, as far as we’re concerned. It’s a giant increase,” Mertz said of the recent surge in cases. “ And in terms of a hot spot, we keep looking for that. It would be easier if we had a hot spot. But it is all over. It’s the same everywhere. Every spot in the county has seen an increase, and they’re all increasing at about the same rate. So, it’s not just one spot, or one population. It’s really everywhere.”
As for what may be behind the recent surge in positive cases, Nafziger said it’s likely a combination of a variety of factors, though community spread is definitely at play.
“As I go about in the community, I have the sense that fewer people are wearing masks,” Nafziger said. “I also see cars parked along the street suggesting large family or friendship gatherings. And there are certainly a lot of churches that have gone back to in-person services, our schools are in session, and the college is in session. And then of course there’s pandemic fatigue. It’s real. And I hear messaging on the national news that suggests that at least a segment of our political leadership doesn’t take the situation as seriously as those of us who are providing care for patients do.”
Mertz agreed, noting she’s concerned that it appears many members of the community are no longer afraid of COVID-19, which is resulting in reckless and irresponsible behavior that is contributing to the increased virus spread.
“They’ve seen that some people have had it and done well, and then they just kind of assume that if they get it, they’ll do well. That’s kind of a dangerous thought, but that’s what they’re thinking,” Mertz said of the issue. “They’re also tired of following restrictions, and I think when Gov. Holcomb went to Stage 5, all they heard was ‘Stage 5, everything is open’. And that wasn’t really what he said, but that’s how they interpreted things.
“So, when I’m out and about, I’m seeing so many fewer masks than I had before, and people are not distancing,” she added. “And some restaurants are kind of putting people closer together than they should. Bars are open, and sometimes they’re not distancing. Dance floors are open, and there’s absolutely no distancing. So, these are all ways it can spread.”
CAPACITY A CONCERN
And while the county’s recent surge in positive cases is certainly alarming, Nafziger said the hospital has not yet reached a point where it must turn patients away or limit other services, though that could very well be the case in the future should the virus’ spread not be mitigated, and fast.
“We’re evaluating our services on a day-by-day basis,” Nafziger said. “We don’t want sick people to not come to the hospital. We have capacity at this point to take care of patients that need care. But nobody wants to get back to the situation where we have to cancel 'elective' procedures, because a lot of those elective procedures are not really elective. I mean, they’re not cosmetic procedures or things people are doing on a lark. It’s things that are important. They’re just not as critical as some of the other procedures.
“Plus, we’re in the business of health. We’d like people to stay healthy and not end up on our ventilators, or end up dying, just because they have the impression this isn’t a serious disease,” he added. “We’re obviously going to do our best to continue to serve our community, whatever the challenges are. But I think the longer you look out, and the more cases continue to rise as they are, the more unrealistic it appears that we will be able to take care of everything that needs to be done if things don’t turn around. At some point, patients will either be transferred out of the region when the hospitals in the region are all full, or we’ll have to start canceling the less essential procedures.”
And according to Mertz, a real test of whether or not that turn-around can be successfully achieved could be right around the corner with the arrival of Halloween on Oct. 31, and then the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays shortly after.
“If we are not able to get the rates down, if we’re not able to get people to do the things that we want them to do, things that they need to do to keep everybody safe, then this surge is really just the tip of the iceberg,” Mertz said. “Once we start getting family members from out of town coming in, and you’ve got Thanksgiving, and then get Christmas get-togethers happening, and holiday shopping, that’s a problem.”
HOLIDAYS ON HOLD?
Speaking to Halloween specifically, Mertz noted that with much of trick-or-treating taking place outside, the holiday is not as much of a concern for her as Thanksgiving and Christmas, which typically involve large gatherings held indoors with little social distancing or ventilation to help reduce possible virus spread.
“Being crowded inside, that’s not a good idea at all,” Mertz said. “So, in terms of holiday shopping, I know that I’m going to be recommending a lot of curb-side pickup, rather than going into the stores. Shopping online is also good. And people also need to think about their gatherings. If they usually have family come in from out of state, I recommend that they wait to do it until next year. And if they have to have people over, keep it to as few as possible, and space them out. But to have their usual Thanksgiving, and usual Christmas and holiday, that’s really, really risky.”
But regardless of people’s holiday plans, Mertz made a point of strongly encouraging everyone in the county to continue to follow the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing, practicing physical distancing and staying at home when sick.
“It turns out all that good stuff works, and we stopped doing that good stuff, and here’s where we are,” Mertz said. “So, if we can get back to doing that good stuff, we’ll be in business again.”
Nafziger was quick to agree.
“Those kinds of basic maneuvers have been able to bring numbers down in the past,” he said. “So, there is reason for optimism that if we continue to do those things, we can get our infections under control and prevent hospitals from being overrun with COVID-19 patients.”
For more information regarding the county’s current COVID-19 status, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.