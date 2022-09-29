ELKHART — The Elkhart ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elkhart from 5 – 8 p.m. today with a theme of Harvest Hop.
Enjoy line dancing demos from Robin’s School of Dance, take a Fall family photo in front of a shabby chic country backdrop, and kids can play free games including pumpkin bowling, steer roping and corn toss plus meet a LoveWay horse. Shop art, jewelry, and fall décor at the Well Crafted Artisan Market. Stay for country-rock tunes on the Central Park Green with the Lerner on the Lawn Series featuring Derek Jones this month. Breakout those cowboy hats and boots and come to downtown Elkhart for a night of country music, dancing, art and harvest fun for the whole family.
Civic Plaza will host a Well-Crafted market that will include artisans and performers. A special guest this month is nonprofit partner LoveWay. LoveWay will have two of its therapy horses, Big Pam and Cindy the mini horse, as well as information on their therapeutic riding program and how to get involved.
Other September “Harvest Hop” Highlights include:
• The Art Depot’s free monthly community art project will be an opportunity to paint pumpkins and sunflowers. They will also have a scarecrow selfie wall.
• During the 5 p.m. hour, Robin’s School of Dance will present line dance demos, and later a dance party at The Lerner on the Lawn free concert starting at 6 p.m. on the Central Green.
• To help fund their support of charity, culture, and education, Tri Kappa will be selling their annual decorated pumpkins.
• Southern Magnolia Flowers & Gifts will have fresh floral bouquets.
• Booths from nonprofit partners including Elkhart Health Department, City of Elkhart Parks & Recreation, Ruthmere Mansion Campus, and Premier Arts.
Families are invited to submit their children’s artwork at the Elkhart Public Library Downtown from 3-5 p.m. prior to each ArtWalk. The artwork will be matted and displayed for all to enjoy during the festivities.
The Lerner on The Lawn series, presented by Friends of The Lerner and the Rex & Alice A. Martin Foundation partners with ArtWalk in Downtown Elkhart for a live outdoor music concert series. The free concerts will be held on the Central Park Green starting at 6 p.m. in conjunction with Elkhart ArtWalk. No tickets are required. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the evening under the stars. In addition, Five Star Bar and Dutch Kernel will be at the event along with specialty food trucks.
This month, The Lerner on The Lawn Series welcomes the Derek Jones. Strong, steadfast, and country to his core, Derek Jones is a relentless country-rock outlaw harboring a principled character and deep-rooted respect for people and our nation. After serving in the United States Navy, Jones picked up a guitar and never looked back. From performing on the Grand Ole Opry to appearing on The TODAY Show, Pickler & Ben, and Good Morning Australia to writing songs for major television outlets including tracks for Sportsman’s Channel’s “Tailgate Adventures” and the theme song for “Fishers ATV World” on the Velocity Channel and NBCSports – Derek Jones has no shortage of drive and determination. In addition to the 4 years spent touring alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, Jones has shared stages with Charlie Daniels, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam, Ashley McBryde, Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Phil Vassar, and more.
Downtown Elkhart merchants and restaurants will have ArtWalk specials that include:
● ADEC, 317 S. Main St., will be selling one-of-a-kind art pieces created by the individuals they serve. Fifty percent of proceeds go toward the artist; 50% goes to support ADEC.
● Stash Boutique, 118 S. Main St., is offering 5% off any purchase and wine.
● The Awakening Realm, 130 S. Main St., will host a raffle to win a free two-piece canvas painting as well as a free month’s membership, free private yoga session, and a free reiki session. Stop by for a tarot card reading and other holistic vendors.
● Servant’s Heart Community Church, 204 S. Main St., will offer a kids’ craft and the SHCC house band will play. Homemade dog treats will be for sale, along with free popcorn and water.
● The Twisted String, 203 S. Main St., will welcome both Bob Lichty who will be playing guitar and singing, and Kimberley Hawk Lichty who will be bringing some of her art to Elkhart ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m.
● Juxtapose, 208 S. Main St., will feature artist Tommie Freeman.
● The Vine, 214 S. Main St., will feature two Vines Wines (Cabernet, Merlot, Chardonnay, Riesling) at $5 per glass, $14 per bottle.
● DAJ Pyramid Show, 224 S. Main St., will be exhibiting music and variety entertainment from the performers of the DAJ Network on the upper floor.
● Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., will be open for free to the public from 5 – 8 p.m. during ArtWalk.
● The Corner Bar at Hotel Elkhart, 502 S. Main St., will host the musical talents of David Savoie.
● Relish Cafe at Hotel Elkhart, 504 S. Main St., will be giving away $5 bounce-back vouchers to every guest who dines at Relish Café during ArtWalk hours. They’re also hosting Family Board Game Night.
● Redefine Aesthetics, 122 W. Lexington Ave., will host artist Mari Macrame and has 10% off jewelry.
● Gateway Cellar Winery, 511 S. Main St., will host musician Abbie Thomas.
● Moringa Tree, 109 W. Lexington St., will have extended our hours until 7 p.m.
● Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., will have an array of art created by local students of all ages.
The final ArtWalk for the 2022 season is 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-8 p.m. and will feature some spooky surprises with trick-or-treating throughout Main Street.
For more information on ArtWalk or to get involved, visit www.elkhartartwalk.com or on social media www.facebook.com/elkhartartwalk or www.instagram.com/elkhartartwalk.