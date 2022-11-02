GOSHEN — Local artists are partnering with downtown businesses to share their work during November’s First Fridays from 5 – 9 p.m. The Arts Tour will feature exhibits and performances from artists of all ages at a variety of locations, 22 in total. Shoppers can purchase artwork directly from the makers themselves. Participating artists include those at ADEC Gaining Grounds, 114 E. Lincoln Ave., several at the City Art Garage, 233 S. Main St.; Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St.; Fables Books, 215 S. Main St.; Flop House, 107 E. Washington St.; Found, 107 E. Washington St.; Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St.; Goshen Farmers Market, 212 W. Washington St.; Goshen Historical Society Museum, 124 S. Main St.; Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St.; Green Oaks Goshen, 211 ½ S. Main St.; The Hawks, 303 River Race Dr.; Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St.; I M SHE, 121 S. Main St.; The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St.; Kozahz, 114 E. Washington St.; The Painted Finch, 118 E. Washington St.; Shirley’s Popcorn, 106 N. Main St.; Soap Gnome, 210 S. Main St.; Ten Thousand Villages, 206 S. Main St.; and Twisted Britches Boutique, 213 S. Main St. Artists include ADEC community artists at Gaining Grounds; Josh Mishler, and Sunday Majaha at the City Art Garage; Nathan Pauls at the Electric Brew; Josh Cooper at the Elephant Bar; Mark Daniels with Goshen elementary school artists at Fables Books; mixed media artists David Kendall at Flop House; painter Emma Gerigscott with artists from the Graber family at Found; ceramic artists Sadie Musiuk and Trevory Daughtery at Goshen Brewing Company; ceramicist Brand Jimenez, watercolorist Karmen Campos, Gasho ceramicist Simon Hertzler, and various medium artists Anna Meyers, Emma Zuercher, and Joseph Mounsithiraj at the Goshen Farmers Market; watercolorist Angela Studebaker at the Goshen Historical Society Museum; painters Steve Puttirch and Alan Larkin, and Greencroft resident artists at the Goshen Theater; photographer Deb Potis at Green Oaks Goshen; artists from the Hawks; jeweler Lauren Morales at Ignition Music Garage; jeweler Kaci Diener at I M SHE; mixed media artist McKenzie Beiler at The Imagination Spot; henna artist Linsey Monge at Kozahz; painters Kathy Stiffney, Linda Wilson, and Kelly Weadick, and cut glass artists Betsy Rowe, and woodworker Sherm Kauffman at The Painted Finch; Goshen elementary school artists at Shirley’s Popcorn; ceramicist Melanie Helmuth and painter Sandra Perez at the Soapy Gnome, metalworker and jeweler Caitlin Lanctot at Ten Thousand Villages; and fiber artist Becky Smuts at Twisted Britches Boutique. Promotions for the November First Friday include: Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 110 S. Fifth St., will host Singing Starz of Goshen. Join them for spaghetti dinner and karaoke. Dinner is served from 5 – 7 p.m. or until food runs out. The event is family-friendly. Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., is hosting meet the authors, along with book signings: Mark P. Doddington, Steven Henn, and Kathryn Zolman. Doddington is the author of “Haunted Elkhart County,” Henn is the author of “American Male,” and Zolman is the author of “Are You a Pineapple?” Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., will host Quentin Flagg, a 1950s and 1960s musician, featuring songs from Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, among others, in the fellowship hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They welcome poodle skirts and other ‘50s and ‘60s costumes for the night, and will have warm apple dumplings with ice cream and drinks. Donations are welcome. Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St., will have the police booth at the corner of Lincoln and Main open and tours of the second floor of the building will be available. Ten Thousand Villages in Goshen, 206 S. Main St., will have their biggest sale of the year with 25% off everything Saturday and Sunday. The Window, 223 S. Main St. will host a dinner fundraiser. Join them for spaghetti dinner with three choices of cause — vegan, meat and green. They’ll have salad, garlic bread, and dessert.
GOSHEN — Local artists are partnering with downtown businesses to share their work during November’s First Fridays from 5 – 9 p.m.
The Arts Tour will feature exhibits and performances from artists of all ages at a variety of locations, 22 in total. Shoppers can purchase artwork directly from the makers themselves.
Participating artists include those at ADEC Gaining Grounds, 114 E. Lincoln Ave., several at the City Art Garage, 233 S. Main St.; Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St.; Fables Books, 215 S. Main St.; Flop House, 107 E. Washington St.; Found, 107 E. Washington St.; Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St.; Goshen Farmers Market, 212 W. Washington St.; Goshen Historical Society Museum, 124 S. Main St.; Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St.; Green Oaks Goshen, 211 ½ S. Main St.; The Hawks, 303 River Race Dr.; Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St.; I M SHE, 121 S. Main St.; The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St.; Kozahz, 114 E. Washington St.; The Painted Finch, 118 E. Washington St.; Shirley’s Popcorn, 106 N. Main St.; Soap Gnome, 210 S. Main St.; Ten Thousand Villages, 206 S. Main St.; and Twisted Britches Boutique, 213 S. Main St.
Artists include ADEC community artists at Gaining Grounds; Josh Mishler, and Sunday Majaha at the City Art Garage; Nathan Pauls at the Electric Brew; Josh Cooper at the Elephant Bar; Mark Daniels with Goshen elementary school artists at Fables Books; mixed media artists David Kendall at Flop House; painter Emma Gerigscott with artists from the Graber family at Found; ceramic artists Sadie Musiuk and Trevory Daughtery at Goshen Brewing Company; ceramicist Brand Jimenez, watercolorist Karmen Campos, Gasho ceramicist Simon Hertzler, and various medium artists Anna Meyers, Emma Zuercher, and Joseph Mounsithiraj at the Goshen Farmers Market; watercolorist Angela Studebaker at the Goshen Historical Society Museum; painters Steve Puttirch and Alan Larkin, and Greencroft resident artists at the Goshen Theater; photographer Deb Potis at Green Oaks Goshen; artists from the Hawks; jeweler Lauren Morales at Ignition Music Garage; jeweler Kaci Diener at I M SHE; mixed media artist McKenzie Beiler at The Imagination Spot; henna artist Linsey Monge at Kozahz; painters Kathy Stiffney, Linda Wilson, and Kelly Weadick, and cut glass artists Betsy Rowe, and woodworker Sherm Kauffman at The Painted Finch; Goshen elementary school artists at Shirley’s Popcorn; ceramicist Melanie Helmuth and painter Sandra Perez at the Soapy Gnome, metalworker and jeweler Caitlin Lanctot at Ten Thousand Villages; and fiber artist Becky Smuts at Twisted Britches Boutique.
Promotions for the November First Friday include:
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 110 S. Fifth St., will host Singing Starz of Goshen. Join them for spaghetti dinner and karaoke. Dinner is served from 5 – 7 p.m. or until food runs out. The event is family-friendly.
Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., is hosting meet the authors, along with book signings: Mark P. Doddington, Steven Henn, and Kathryn Zolman. Doddington is the author of “Haunted Elkhart County,” Henn is the author of “American Male,” and Zolman is the author of “Are You a Pineapple?”
Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., will host Quentin Flagg, a 1950s and 1960s musician, featuring songs from Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, among others, in the fellowship hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They welcome poodle skirts and other ‘50s and ‘60s costumes for the night, and will have warm apple dumplings with ice cream and drinks. Donations are welcome.
Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St., will have the police booth at the corner of Lincoln and Main open and tours of the second floor of the building will be available.
Ten Thousand Villages in Goshen, 206 S. Main St., will have their biggest sale of the year with 25% off everything Saturday and Sunday.
The Window, 223 S. Main St. will host a dinner fundraiser. Join them for spaghetti dinner with three choices of cause — vegan, meat and green. They’ll have salad, garlic bread, and dessert.