GOSHEN — Arts on the Millrace is back on the banks of the Millrace Canal for its ninth year from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday.
Arts on the Millrace is a one-day sale of artwork, including ceramics, watercolor, metalwork, painting, photography and woodworking pieces for sale by regional artists. The event also features live music, food vendors and free children’s activities.
Artists for the event vary from up-and-coming teen artists to longtime crafters skilled in everything from ceramics and woodworking to painting, multimedia and photography.
Up-and-coming artists are: Analise Potsander, paper quilling; Eli Toth-Perez, painting; Magdalena Bridger-Ulloa, ink and digital drawings; and Selah Potsander, drawing.
There will be dozens of artists with work to view and even to purchase including: Abbey Kramer, painting; Angela Studebaker of Beauty In The Darkness, painting; Anna Vasquez, painting; Anne Blackburn, ceramics; Betsy Poling of studio@708, ceramics; Bruce Bishop of Bruce Bishop Ceramics, ceramics; Caitlin Lanctot of SheDreamsInColors, metalwork; Chuck Long of studio@708, glass; Cindy Jackson, photography; Codey Holliday of Clay Table, ceramics; Deb Potis of Deb Potis Photography, photography; Elyse Allen of Elyse Allen Studio, bookbinding and paper arts; Gina Bonewitz of Gina B Ceramics, ceramics; Heather Potsander of ArtSpots, fabric arts; Jacqueline Efigenio Martinez of hana studio, photography; Jason Keiser of Jason Keiser Art, painting; Jesse Amstutz of Jesse Amstutz Studio, drawing and painting; Jesse Woodsworth of Riverwood Pottery, ceramics; Jill Bontrager, Watercolors by Jill Bontrager, painting; Josh Cooper, painting; Julia King of The Pickled Pair, polymer clay; Kaci Diener of Daze of Purple, metalwork; Kali Emerson of Kali Emerson Art, painting; Kerry Warlick of Glass Fusions by Kerry, glass art; Kimberly Lichty of Sassy Artist Kimberley, multimedia; Lauren Morales of Moon+Flower, metalwork; Lindsey Monge of Henna and Coffee, henna; Mark Daniels of Mark Daniels Arts, painting and caricatures; Melanie Helmuth of Melanie Helmuth Pottery, ceramics; Naila Suleiman of Naila Arts, multimedia; Nathan Pauls of Potter Pauls, ceramics; Norah Amstutz of Norah Ruth Pottery, ceramics; Ricc Havens of Ricc’s Art, woodwork; Sadie Misiuk of Sadie Misiuk Ceramics, ceramics; Sandra Perez of Sandra Y. Perez Art, painting; Sunday Mahaja of Mahaja Arts, sculpture; Tasha Friesen of Tasha Friesen Pottery & Design, ceramics; Thomas Zuber, painting and fine art; Todd Helmuth of Helmuth Woodworks LLC, woodwork; Trevor Daugherty of Trevor Daugherty Clayworks, ceramics; and Wesley Mast, woodwork.
Live music begins with a community sing-along at 10:30 a.m. hosted by Goshen College’s Music Together, for families with young children.
Later on, Joe Baughman + The Righteous Few takes to the stage in Powerhouse Park at 11:30 a.m. Other bands scheduled are Indigo Mood at 2:30 p.m., StarHeart at 4 p.m. and The Dawg at 5:30 p.m.
Food from regional favorites, including Smothered and Covered Fries, All Over Creations, That Guy’s Gourmet Ribs, Guac and Squat and pizza from Rulli’s on Wheels, will be available throughout the day’s events.
Participating artists will be considered to receive one of four possible awards in the juried festival: Best in Show, People’s Choice, Jake Loewen Craftsmanship and Best Tent Aesthetic.
For a full schedule of events and food trucks, visit Arts on the Millrace online at www.artsonthemillrace.org or the event’s Facebook page.