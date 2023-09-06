GOSHEN — Arts on the Millrace is returning this weekend for its 10th anniversary.
Nearly 50 artists are expected to bring their creativity in full force to Powerhouse Park and the Millrace Canal from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The collection of artists also includes three teen artists and highlights noted by coordinator Adrienne Nesbitt include the Goshen Clay Artists Guild, the Goshen College Arts Club, and Art by ADEC.
“It’s such a great program that they run there,” she said. “It’s super empowering and a great way for their clients to express themselves and really work autonomously on projects.”
For the tenth year, Arts on the Millrace has increased the number of judges and there will be 10th-anniversary shirts and hats available for purchase. There will also be free kids activities including Music Together starting out the day.
“It’s a really great opportunity to do your holiday shopping, get that started early, and shop local,” Nesbitt said. “These are all working artists from this region and it’s important for the community to come out and support these artists.”
Live music for the day begins at 10:30 a.m. with a Music Together Celebration. At 11:30 a.m., Imphormal will perform, followed by Mykayla Cynthia at 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m. Abrahman Medellin will perform, and at 4 p.m. Grupo MG, followed by Shiny Shiny Black at 5:30 p.m. closing out the day.
To learn more, visit artsonthemillrace.org.