GOSHEN — A passion for creativity brought many people to the Goshen Millrace Saturday.
The annual Arts on the Millrace sale, showcase, and festival is a place for local artists to show off their wares for judges and customers alike.
Tammy Miller has been throwing clay for seven years now.
“I’m hooked,” she said. “I want to grow old doing this.”
She loves to make wall decor, organizers, and functional household art, but birdhouses are her favorite.
“My first one is at home and no bird has moved in and I’ve had it for but birds do move into other people’s,” she said.
Since taking up the art form seven years ago, Miller is hosting her first class this month at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Playing with Paint By Tina, 1712 W. Franklin St., Elkhart. In the two-part class, students will have their choice from several constructs, for $20 each day of the event.
Miller was among the nearly 50 artists to bring out everything from woodworking to caricatures to bookbinding and painting Saturday.
Winners from judging are Jake Loewen Craftmanship Award, Elyse Allen; Best Tent Aesthetic, Jessica Flores; Best in Show, Bruce Bishop; People’s Choice, Norah Amstutz.
To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/potterybasics.