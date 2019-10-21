ELKHART — A downtown Elkhart art gallery will soon shutter following its final show.
Arts on Main, 205 S. Main St., will close its doors Dec. 7 after roughly six years of operation.
The building has functioned primarily as an exhibit space and creative hub, hosting fine artists’ work, live music, spoken-word readings and serving as a headquarters for Elkhart ArtWalk. The gallery will continue to operate during normal hours through closing.
“The gallery business is tough in this area. … It’s a lot of work,” said Arts on Main Director Steve Gruber of the decision to close. “It was economic. Certainly we saw the value in it. People loved it. We programmed lots of events — not just art openings, but we had music nights … the spoken-word folks were there every month; it was multi-disciplined but it was a lot of work for no money.”
Since its opening, Arts on Main has opened 31 exhibits, Gruber said, with a final opening — the Elkhart Art League 2019 Fall Juried Show — set for 5 p.m. Nov. 15. Open to regional artists, the show will feature as many as 50 artists and a variety of media.
“It’s a really great, varied show. I think it’s a great finale for us,” Gruber said.
Word of Arts on Main’s closing was first made public through a sponsored Facebook post by the organization last week.
Multiple commenters questioned the future of Elkhart ArtWalk, a self-guided, monthly walking tour of downtown businesses and locales featuring artwork, demonstrations, performances and more. The 2019 season concluded this month and is on track to resume in April 2020.
“It comes down to budget and, you know, we’ve had some great funding partners. ArtWalk is successful, people want it, and the merchants really, really love it,” Gruber said, adding he intends to remain with the planning committee until a replacement can “get up and running.”
“We’re talking to the Chamber now about housing ArtWalk there. We’re very committed to keeping ArtWalk. We’re going to hire someone to manage the ArtWalk program and recruit artists. The gallery would be another $35,000 piece on there, minimally.”
In the nearly six years of Art on Main’s operation, three additional galleries — Craft Fine Gifts & Art Studio, Juxtapose and n. wirt design & gallery — have sprung up in downtown Elkhart, Gruber noted.
“There’s been a lot of enthusiasm for sales and some really cool operators who’ve come online since we began,” he said. “All of them have their own niche, and they’re really being responsive, particularly with classes, which I’m glad to see.”
Gruber said a “side hustle” for regional galleries is necessary to maintain consistent profits, such as interior design, classes, shared workspaces — some kind of secondary offering.
“We did have profitable months but we only took 25 percent of the sales. Just to pay rent, you’d have to have consistently $4,000 in sales just to pay rent,” he said in explaining the gallery’s consignment model.
Asked whether a replacement tenant has been selected to occupy the ground floor and basement, Gruber said he was unsure of the landlord’s plans. He noted the three second-floor studios occupied by local artists will not be affected by the gallery’s closing.
At 56, Gruber described he “gave up what most people would consider your very peak earning years” to push art. He has entertained the idea of reentering fund development in the nonprofit sector, an area of previous work.
“I think that the arts community has gotten stronger. I like to feel that we had something to do with that,” he said. “I have huge respect for local artists. I’ve lived in San Francisco. I’ve lived in Asheville, which is a huge art mecca, and the quality I see here is remarkable. It really is.
“I hope people will continue to seek out art events and artists because we have a huge variety for a region of this size.”
