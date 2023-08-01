NAPPANEE — There will be some changes at this year’s Arts & Crafts Festival at The Barns of Nappanee. One of the major changes is the addition of the word "music" to the title.
Arts, Crafts & Music Festival Coordinator Abbigail Griffin said, “The arts are so all-encompassing, and music is part of that and all that goes with it.”
There will be two headliner outdoor concerts this year — Steven Curtis Chapman on Thursday and Diamond Rio on Friday.
Tickets for these concerts are either $35 or $65 on Thursday or $25 or $50 on Friday. The lower priced tickets are bring your own chair or blanket; the higher-priced tickets are VIP seating. Tickets for the concerts are purchased separately, but according to their website, festival admittance is included.
Aside from the headliners, a variety of local bands will be entertaining throughout the festival. (Full schedule in box.)
“We’ll have nine local bands — three for each day of the festival,” Griffin explained, “They cover a wide variety: reggae, pop, country, jazz and more.”
VENDORS
“Most of our vendors are new, not too many are pre-existing," Griffin said. "We explored new avenues through social media and contacts with local vendors in South Bend, Fort Wayne and Elkhart area. We do want to be conscientious to those around us and support more locals, those made in our own backyard.”
She said there’ll be about 80 vendors this year. “We wanted more attention on genuine handcrafted or designed by small business owners," Griffin said. "We think it’s important that those things be appreciated.”
People can expect to see more pottery and some of the Amish vendors.
Griffin said, “We’ll have a separate dedicated section for boutiques that we’re calling ‘Boutique Row.’”
Some of the vendors will include: Sonshine Baskets, Country Florist, Within Resin Pendants, Mulberry Soaps, Thistlemoon Pottery, Antlers by Design, Roger Matthews Gallery, Laser Fox Studio, Greg’s Art and Garden Iron, Dave’s Coffee Cakes, Sarah Chamberlain Art, Mariana Publishing and more.
Griffin said they wanted to add more things to get families involved since “we knew our demographic was 45 and up, so we have the Ax throwing, caricature art and henna art.”
Aside from the food available at the Restaurant Barn and Ben’s Pretzels, there’ll be 10 food vendors — regulars like Blue Kettle Popcorn, Amish Kuntry rolled ice cream and fried pies, Rico Suave and Kona Ice. New this year is Tonka BBQ from Nappanee, Smoky Blue BBQ, Wicked Wraps, Sweet Eliza’s Baking Co., Rapha Roast Coffee Co. and Stampers Concession.
COMMUNITY QUILT
Griffin said while they haven’t made a quilt in the schoolhouse the last couple of years, she instead contacted community partners who donated pieces of fabric for a community quilt. For each one-quarter piece of fabric donated, their name will go in a drawing to win the quilt. For those who didn’t donate fabric they can donate $1 and get entered in the drawing, which will be drawn at the end of the day on the last day of the festival.
Griffin said this will be the last year for a three-day festival. In the future they will still have a large event the same weekend, but it will be a two-day or one-day event. She said they’ve found three days is not as doable or cost-effective for vendors.
“To make up for not having a three-day festival we’re going to be doing more micro-events, more single day events,” she said.
The musical "Oklahoma" is currently playing in the Round Barn Theatre and the last weekend of its run is the weekend of the festival.
Griffin encouraged people to come out to the festival.
“Just because tradition has changed, it doesn’t mean it’s for the worst — sometimes it’s better," she said. "Community is what knits us together and why we’ve made some of the decisions we have.”