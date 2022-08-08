NAPPANEE — The 60th annual Arts & Crafts Festival at The Barns at Amish Acres, Nappanee kicked off Thursday and visitors and vendors reported they were happy to be there.
Jarrod Humberger, executive director of The Barns said visitors had “a lot of the same stuff they enjoy about the festival each year” with additional vendors, including some new vendors this year. He said there were 125 vendors this year and 13 food truck vendors.
“We’re all still just recovering from COVID and we wanted to add more vendors this year and we were able to do that,” Humberger said.
He added that because of COVID a lot of vendors are no longer participating in festivals for a variety of reasons, but they added more vendors and this year have added some first-time vendors.
With more than 100 vendors, Humberger said visitors were “bound to find something on property.”
Michigan mother and daughter Cindy Lockard from Clinton Township, Michigan and her daughter Amy Lockard from St. Claire Shores, Michigan, were doing just that. Cindy said they’ve been attending the festival every year for 35 years.
“She was 5 the first time,” Cindy said of her daughter.
Amy said, “It’s become an end-of-summer tradition. We brought some friends so it’s a girls’ trip to wrap up summer.”
Cindy said she missed the great barbecued sandwiches and sun tea she looked forward to each year that was sold out of the red buildings, but acknowledged, “It’s probably easier to have food trucks.”
Amy shared that she’s a member of a Facebook group for Fans of The Barns where people share their memories and said she’s glad the new owners have kept things going.
When asked if they come to browse or to shop Amy said, “We definitely come to shop!” and the bags hanging from her cart was evidence of that.
Nappanee resident Staci Kandel stopped in on her lunch break from work and said she “enjoys seeing everyone’s creativity.”
Rachel Freyenberger, whose son Joel became part of The Whip Guy’s act, said they come from Valparaiso “every year” and enjoys “all the different vendors” found at the festival.
Wood crafts, yard décor, goat soap and homemade dog treats were just a few vendors visitors found. There was an array and variety of dog treats at Lovin’ Tails vendor booth. The vendor said they were all handmade in her kitchen. She said it’s her third year at the festival and even though it was just a few hours after the festival opened she said, “So far it’s going good. I have absolutely no complaints.”
Laura Camp was the vendor at the Fair Trades booth and said she was “The Whip Guy’s bride.” She said she’s had a booth at the festival since 2017 and shared it came about because one of former owner Dick Pletcher’s granddaughters had a school assignment about Fair Trade and they knew she had a store so talked to her about it.
“They said, ‘You should have a booth at the festival,’ so I did and I love it,” she said.
Camp even carries items made by the women in the Soup for Success program in Elkhart and purchases inventory for her store from them while they’re in the area for the festival. Other items are made by artisans overseas.
Humberger said the festival offers a lot of the same entertainment that have been mainstays for the festival like The Whip Guy, Dan Barth the Medicine Man, and said The Crystal River Band will play three times a day.
“We have a bounce house for the kids and the swans are out on the pond so people can purchase a ticket and take a ride in the swans (pedal boats),” he said.
In the Round Barn Theatre, "The Carousel" had shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. show on Sunday.
The festival pared down to three days this year as Humberger said Sunday was slow last year.