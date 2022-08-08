Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.