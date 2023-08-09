GOSHEN — More friends of David Artley, law enforcement, and a medical expert testified during the third day of the retrial for the August 2020 shooting at Hardy’s Bar.
Jordon Norton, 32, is charged in the shooting death of David Artley, 42, dating back to Aug. 23, 2020. On June 11, 2022 after nearly a week of evidence and deliberation, the court heard that the first jury was unable to make a decision as to whether Norton should be held guilty of murder. Although the jury did find him guilty of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, they were hung up on the murder conviction.
In 2022, Norton’s defense had argued that he was acting in self-defense the night he shot and killed Artley at Hardy's bar in downtown Elkhart. Norton had spoken in his defense about how he feared for his life after being called a snitch and that men at the bar were going to take him outside and bash his head. He told that jury that when he got up he took out a handgun, turned and pointed it in the men's direction, it was as a threat. Artley then grabbed for the gun, and Norton said he was being attacked so he fired the gun and continued firing.
The prosecution, though, said Norton was drunk, upset about Artley's wife taking Norton's wife’s seat at the bar that night and it led to the shooting. The two counts Norton was found guilty of, involved his actions at the bar and a person at the bar, Kali Smith, 29, being shot in the foot. In the retrial, in addition to the murder charge, Norton is also at risk of a charge of criminal recklessness for the use of a gun on behalf of the rest of other patrons of the bar that night.
On Tuesday, several officers and detectives testified of their experience processing evidence at the scene. Bartenders and security from the bar, as well as Artley’s wife Stephanie also testified as witnesses.
Wednesday, more witnesses testified, including Tabatha (Housley) and Mike Brown, friends of the Artleys, recalled, like Stephanie on Tuesday, going to Phil’s Corner with friends before making their way to Hardy’s Bar on that fateful night in August 2022.
Tabatha also confirmed the conversation Stephanie had with Norton ahead of the shooting, about Stephanie being in Norton’s wife’s chair. The friend group got involved fairly quickly, Stephanie had noted during her Tuesday testimony.
“I told him that we were just there to get our last call drink and we weren’t going to take the chair, and that if she came back she could have the chair — we were going to move out of the way, that’s pretty much it,” Tabatha asserted, stating that Norton then repeated himself, stating it was his wife’s chair. “Basically, that we were being rude and disrespectful by taking the chair — and we didn’t even take the chair. We didn’t. We were just by the chair.”
Like most people in the bar at that time, Tabatha said things got chaotic fast from there, but she remembered calling 911.
“I remember getting our drinks, and I actually thought that it was over," she said. "Breezy (Mike Brown) walked away, and we were all walking away. I remember Jordon Norton standing up. I thought he was leaving because he was facing the back door area when he got up, but instead he did a full circle and pulled out a gun towards David. I remember shooting. I remember David lunging towards Jordon. I remember more shooting.”
Tabatha, who said she saw the entire altercation, remembered David lunging at Norton after he pulled out the gun, before the shooting began.
Tyler Cruse, Elkhart Police Department, alleged during cross-examination that a broken pool cue was used as a weapon that night. He explained that following the incident, a man came in with a handgun and the pool cue was used to hit him over the head, but it had nothing to do with the initial shooting itself. The result was the second gun found in the bar by detectives during the investigation, which he gave over to officers.
Elkhart General Emergency Room Doctor Matthew Michalski recalled during a recorded deposition that Norton was brought to the emergency room that night as an assault victim, with head injuries and a hand injury. Michalski said that he had clearly been struck in the face several times. He acknowledged that Norton has been also diagnosed with a panic disorder, agoraphobia, and generalized anxiety.