GOSHEN — A variety of local artists will showcase their works from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday as part of downtown Goshen's First Friday Arts Tour.
The Arts Tour features exhibits by artists of all ages and types in downtown locations, according to information from downtowngoshen.org. Patrons can purchase art directly from the artists while filling enjoying art, music and more.
Food trucks from Rulli’s Pizza and the Wiener Shack & Grill will be parked in front of the Goshen Theater.
EVENTS
• There will be an author meet and greet at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m.
Two local authors will be signing their books.
Dorothy Yoder Nyce’s "Decades of Feminist Writing" will be sold. The book gives insight into Nyce’s shaping of feminist thoughts over several decades. Chapters convey seminary study, library research and experience for women as they became convinced that patriarchy needs no longer determine women’s and men’s views, according to information provided by Fables.
Stanley Yoder will offer his work, "Grandpa I Wanna Go Fishing," a children's book that brings adventure and the love between grandparent and grandchild together. This is his debut as an author. In this story, a grandfather, who often reads to his grandchildren, decides to tell a story about the time when he was 5 years old and goes fishing with his own grandfather and brothers. This story reflects on the memory of that special day while highlighting the importance of the memories created with family.
• At Found, 208 S. Main St., the works of a dozen Graber family artists, especially internationally recognized artist Emma Gerigscott, will be highlighted. Gerigscott appeared this fall, alongside other artists, in the Fall 2021 UK-published ArtMaze magazine, which featured artists “very much worthy of attention, following and recognition,” according to information from downtowngoshen.org.
Gerigscott, a Goshen native and Goshen College art graduate, completed her Master of Fine Arts in Portland, Oregon and now shows both at Found and at Froelick Gallery in downtown Portland. Other local family artists’ works at Found for the Arts Tour include Sibyl Graber Gerig, Ann Graber Miller, Jane Graber, Hannah Gerig Meyer, Esther Rose Graber, Susan Graber Hunsberger and Maddie Gerig Shelly.
• Reverie Yarn, Gifts and Decor, 219 S. Main St., will feature local artists Jesse Woodworth and Caitlin Lanctot. Hand knit scarves, shawls and sweaters made by local knitters will also be available for purchase.
• The Window, 223 S. Main St., will be selling Christmas gift box sets and boxes of Christmas cards for $2 each. All proceeds go to help the Window continue feeding low-income people and families.
• Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St., will host three local potters: Trevor Daugherty, Sadie Misiuk and Seth Krabill.
Daugherty is a functional ceramics artist from Goshen. His work centers around everyday soda-fired wares with bold and unique surfaces. To see more of his work, go online to TrevorClayworks.com.
Misiuk creates pottery for use in everyday life. See more of her work online at smisiukceramics.com.
Seth Krabill is an art teacher and functional potter based out of Goshen. See more of Krabill's work on Instagram at @krabill.the.potter.
• Jewelry maker Caitlin Lanctot will demonstrate making jewelry at The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., from 5 to 8 p.m.
• At Irwin Arts Center & GoDance Studio, 113 E. Lincoln Ave., there will be a concert featuring Vierge. Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be a pop-up shop by Maddz Boutique.
