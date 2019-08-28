ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Christina Casperson named Best of the Best, preps new gallery

NILES, Mich. — Two faces first greet visitors of Christina Casperson’s Niles, Michigan, studio: her black-furred Pomeranian, Boogie, and an image of Eddie, the classic mascot of metal titans Iron Maiden.
Covering the space’s walls, shelves, tabletops and refrigerator is a scattered timeline of Casperson’s artistic path: album covers, animal portraits, abstract paneling, antiques, posters and a 12-page tab from her local newspaper. The 32-year-old artist was recently named Leader Publications’ 2019 Best Local Fine Artist in a regional readers’ poll, her second time earning the honor.
“I remember being a kid and going to the music store, and it was just — I was so drawn to certain album covers, then I’d take them home and listen to them, and they’re crap, but I still loved the cover. I always thought that was cool to do,” Casperson said, sitting cross-legged on the floor of her part-apartment-part-studio, adjoined to the storage facility housing her parents’ bookstore inventory.
Formally schooled at Laguna College of Art and Design in Laguna Beach, California, and, later, at Western Michigan University, Casperson recalled stifling, more traditional, classroom settings.
“I wanted to go into album cover illustration, and there’s not really any classes like that here. They didn’t have illustration classes. It was fine art and sculpting and painting. It’s not what I wanted to do. I know I’m supposed to learn this stuff, but it’s not what I want to do,” she said.
“… I went to Western; I hated it because I felt like my teachers weren’t very insightful. There was just something telling me, ‘You don’t need this. You can figure it out on your own.’ So then, I quit doing that and started doing intensive courses that were a couple weeks long.”
Ditching the classroom, Casperson would live in Chicago for a multi-year stint, creating decorative art for Saks Fifth Avenue by day, while diving into band logos, album covers, T-shirt designs and more, often for acts in the underground metal scene.
The southwest coast of Lake Michigan is also where Casperson met Matt “Putrid” Carr, her former boyfriend and collaborator, a prolific artist himself.
“I had done a pretty sizable amount of shirts, posters, album covers, and she knew some of my work and told me she did her own work,” Boulder, Colorado-born Carr said by phone. “I liked her style a lot and thought she had a lot of talent.”
Carr counts metal bands NunSlaughter, Autopsy, Impetigo, Sadistic Intent, Blood Freak, Hood of Menace, Graveyard, Cyanide and Church of Disgust among his past clients.
“He’s pretty well-known out there and the one that got me into it,” Casperson said. “So when I moved out to Chicago, we started doing it together. I’ve always been a huge fan of all kinds of music. I guess the metal stuff, those people came to me, and I just went with it. I was always into metal, and a lot of my style was what they were looking for.”
The pair collaborated on the artwork for death-metal act Bones’ eponymous release, a graveyard littered with coffins, skeletons and skulls. Heavy ink balances fine line work.
“I am more of a pretty traditional comic book artist — pencils and inks — laying down pencils, laying on ink,” Carr said. “The cool thing about that is everyone has their own way of going about penciling and going about inking. Christina had a more raw, like, stringy, just creepy inking style. As for me, I’m more tight brush, pen and ink. So I thought if I did some cool, loose pencils, her organic, creepy style would just lay on top of the pencils the way it did. It was perfect. It came out awesome.”
WANTED
As Boogie skitters across Casperson’s floor, tracking the dog leads to looking at the room’s south wall, where more faces stare back: portraits of a demonic Mr. Rogers, The Brass Eye owner Bryan Williams, a clown, dogs, logos and suspected perps.
She doesn’t exactly know why, but, for a spell, Casperson wanted to be in law enforcement. Following a return from Chicago to Michigan, she began work with the Niles Police Department.
“I was a dispatcher; I didn’t like that. I wasn’t very good at that,” she said. “Then I was the records manager. I managed all the records for six years or something. I thought, ‘This is really taking away from my creativity. This is not me.’”
The pencil would again be put to paper, her request for forensic art training granted by Niles Police Chief Jim Millen.
“We looked into it, found schools and thought it’d be an excellent fit,” Chief Millen said by phone. “I hate to say, but that forensic artistry, it’s not as popular today as it once was, but it still has a place in law enforcement. She had a desire to pursue it, and we wanted to take advantage of that and have that resource right here in our own department.”
Destination training has landed Casperson in Canada and Florida, among other locales, where she linked with nationally-recognized forensic artists, developing victim interviewing skills, lie detection and the ability to combine numerous facial features of multiple individuals for a final suspect sketch.
Think an index of mugshots — pages of varying neck-up characteristics — which victims select features from.
“I met some fantastic artists. Holy s---,” she said. “I learned more in forensic art training than I learned in any college class I’ve ever taken. Once I started doing that, I got really good.”
Carr recalled a lull in communication with Casperson following their break-up. A reconnection occurred following her start in forensic work.
“I didn’t know anything about forensic pathology, much about that artwork, what it’s used for, what it takes to do it, and I was not surprised that she got that job. I thought it was really cool. That just came out of left-center,” Carr said. “In that period of time, those few years where we weren’t close or talking that much, when she did start really hittin’ it, putting pen to paper, there was a ton of difference. There was a different eye to her that I can tell from everything I was used to. Absolutely.”
Forensic art has trailed off from the more widely employed resource it once was, Chief Millen said, a result, he believes, of rampant cellphone use at crime scenes.
“But there are still those incidents where it’s your suspect and victim, and there’s no chance to get a recording or something, so we still have to rely on the victim’s memory, so they can give that description to a forensic artist, so they can recreate that person for us,” he said.
“… As far as I know, she’s the only one locally within 50, 60 miles anyway, so she would be our go-to person anytime we had a need for that. I just think she’s a phenomenal artist. What she’s able to do is just a skill that’s incredible and a talent, you know, that not many people have.”
SUBCULTURE GALLERY
Looking ahead, Casperson is at work with Bear Clan Creative Inc., a local startup specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of toys, model kits and gaming miniatures, with a company Kickstarter campaign recently launched. She’s also conceptualizing and setting aside funds for her new public exhibit space, Subculture Gallery.
“The reason why I’m doing what I’m doing with the gallery is because I know that there are people like me out there, but they can’t find (that art),” she said. “It’s really stressful. It’s so stressful. I gotta raise like $20,000 just to open.”
Subculture Gallery will occupy half of a downtown Niles structure near Broadway and 3rd Street, shared with Casperson’s parents, who intend to resurrect the shuttered family bookstore started by her grandfather in 1964.
“That (new) building was just sitting there. My parents live next door in a big Victorian house,” she said. “They were like, ‘Why don’t we just buy that building? It’s been sitting there forever.’ So they bought it, and we were going to rent it out, but my dad was like, ‘S---. This area is doing really well. Why don’t we open up the bookshop again?’”
Casperson plans to showcase a featured artist each month, with an opening aimed at spring 2020. She’s also considering crowdsourcing, potentially offering incentives for backers through one of the more popular platforms.
“We’ll have a theme each time and we’ll work together on that theme and we’re both gonna show,” she said. “With some of the better artists, I’m not gonna make them do a full collection. For the artists who aren’t used to showing, I’m going to do a silent auction for each piece.
“… I don’t want to just show my work. It feels weird and vain; I don’t want to do that. I have a lot of talented friends who don’t even know that they’re talented. I have friends who draw a bit who don’t consider themselves artists. I could probably help them.”