Artist creates a piece of Millersburg history

MILLERSBURG — Local resident and wood stain artist Angie Thieszen recently finished the railroad grain cart on display in Millersburg.
Benjamin D. Eldridge, utilities superintendent for the town of Millersburg and founder of Enhancing Millersburg, shared that the cart was donated to the town by local farmers a few years prior in the hope of one day being on display.
“A few years ago, Enhancing Millersburg was given this old grain cart that was used by local farmers in the late 1800s and early 1900s on the railway here in Millersburg," he said. "We wanted to display it in town but couldn't decide how best to do it.”
He explained that after speaking with Sonya Nash, the director of Group and Experiential Sales and Marketing for the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Thieszen might be a good fit for this project.
“I wanted Angie to take this piece of history from our community and enhance it in a way that it would tell a story about Millersburg's past, show our pride in where we are now and that we are looking to the future," Eldridge said. "Angie hit the nail on the head.”
Thieszen shared that she has enjoyed her time working on this piece for the town.
“It was a joy to work on this piece," she said. "I love learning the history of places, so it was great to look back through all the photos and read what notes the town does have about life here in the early years. Being able to capture that in a visual way for others to enjoy in a public space is always a win.”
The hope behind this piece of wood stain art is to display a way for the community to not only unite but look into the past and see the beauty in it.
“The goal behind the artwork chosen was to help the community reflect back on the history of the town as well as forward with what all Millersburg still values and has to offer. I went through several of the photos collected of Millersburg in the early 1900s and chose a few of those to illustrate on the hopper," Thieszen said. "The railroad was essential to the business and community then, so it was an appropriate theme to focus on.”
Eldridge finished with his thoughts on the community’s perception of the project. He shared that there has been an outpour of support and appreciation for the piece.
“So far, the community support and reaction to the project has been exactly what we wanted," he said. "We have received a ton of positive feedback. I often see cars slow way down to take their time to look at the art project, and often see residents sitting on the park benches located at the site observing the project and just relaxing.”
For more information on the railroad grain cart display visit millersburgin.com.