GOSHEN — Artists are known for showing their views on global issues throughout time, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is no exception.
Local artist Josh Cooper of Goshen has created his interpretation of his views on the conflict through a new a piece of artwork.
“As artists we are taught, this is where we speak up with visual documentation,” Cooper said, noting that his new piece was inspired by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Its called ‘Peace.’ It's a piece for peace.”
The work took him about three hours to complete.
Along with the invasion of Ukraine, Cooper has created artwork for other social justice issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement.
