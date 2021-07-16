GOSHEN — Believing the local arts community is starving for close access to a variety of supplies to work with, a pair of women partnered up to bring those materials to downtown Goshen.
Meraki Art Co., co-owned by Alex Elder and Dora Mills, opened with a ribbon cutting at 211 S. Main St. on Friday, hosted by the city Chamber of Commerce.
The new art store and gallery serves as a sort of before-and-after space. The front of the building presents a more traditional storefront with shelves of supplies that residents and local artists can get their hands on for different projects in different media. The rear area opens into a gallery where works can be viewed and/or purchased.
The COVID-19 pandemic helped mold and shape the decision to launch this business, according to Elder.
She said she found art this year, which helped provide an outlet in the wake of the social distancing, quarantining, isolation and loss, including her mother to the coronavirus, throughout 2020.
“I used art to kind of express that,” Elder said. “I was having a hard time finding supplies in particular.”
She pointed out she’d have to drive long distances to explore larger selections of professional-grade materials or face large fees for them to be shipped.
Seeing a potential niche in providing a range of supplies locally, Elder partnered with her long-time friend Mills to open Meraki — the name derives from the Greek word, which basically means doing something with soul, or throwing oneself into their passion. Elder said Mills had been looking to start a business, and their skills complemented each other.
Elder said though the economy seemed uncertain for starting a new business, they went for it with a belief in the importance of art in the community.
“Art’s kind of the center of all our histories, all of our cultures,” Elder said. “There’s somewhere to connect in art for all people.”
Supplies they’ll sell include brands of pens, markers, graphite, brushes, water colors, acrylic paints, oil paints, spray paints, pottery materials, canvases like Fabriano watercolor paper, as well as art kits for children, gifts and novelty objects, according to Elder. She also noted the business is in the process of receiving deliveries of products.
Meanwhile, the gallery features works by artists both locally and from around the country.
For the out-of-town pieces, Elder said went online and contacted artists who’ve been struggling to sell works in their home towns. So she purchased those pieces and put them on display for re-sale, she said.
Other artists can rent space in the gallery for $25 per month to display their works and sell them at the price they set, Elder said. Once sold, she’ll transfer the amount to artists from out of town within three business days.
Yet the gallery’s not just a retail space, but also a place to gain inspiration, Elder said.
“We hope to see more Goshen artists be inspired by those,” she said.
Meraki Art Co. will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be open later during First Fridays events downtown.
