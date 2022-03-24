SOUTH BEND — The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley is teaming up with local artists to host an art show that directly supports Ukrainian men, women and children’s most urgent needs.
The event is free and open to the public. Sunflower-themed artwork by South Bend artist Jim Goodkin and other paintings by artists Michelle Engel and Nektaria Matthews will be for sale at the event from 2-5 p.m. April 3 at the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley, 3202 Shalom Way, South Bend.
