GOSHEN — Within a 24-hour period Art House in Goshen will put on seven plays on. It’s the organization’s annual 24/7 Play Festival, held on Saturday, at the Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., which houses Art House.
The festival begins Friday night when seven writers begin the work of developing the scripts. They’ll be given a writing prompt for an original 10-minute play which they’ll submit overnight. In the morning seven directors will arrive at the Goshen Theater, get their script assignments, and process them by 9 a.m. when the 14 actors arrive to rehearse and memorize scripts they’ve never seen before. The plays will be performed in the evening.
“The plays are always extremely diverse,” said board president of Art House and producer of the event Adrienne Nesbitt. “They’re coming from the perspective of each individual writer and they deal with everything from silly, small little interactions, all the way through heavy issues in our society and world. It depends on the voice of each of the writers.”
Writers, directors and actors run the gamut of experience with college students all the way to retirement-aged theatrical artists.
“We live in a world where people are watching Reels and TikTok and people’s attention spans are a little bit shorter than they used to be and I think something like this is perfect for that because you’re not expected to sit and watch a two-hour play,” Nesbitt said.
Art House has been putting on the 25/7 Play Festival for around 20 years, but Nesbitt said it’s different every time.
“I think one of my favorite parts of any 24/7 play festival I have produced is the energy that is coming from the audience is always so positive and everybody is championing these actors who they know have only had hours to take in this script, and memorize this script, and perform it, and there’s always such a beautiful, positive energy of everyone wanting everybody to succeed in the storytelling initiative,” she said. “I always find it to be really electric.”
All of the writers are given the same prompt they have to include in their script. The prompt doesn’t have to be the theme of the play, but it has to be used. The prompt will be announced at the beginning of the show so audience members can be on the lookout for it as each short play is performed.
Tickets are $15 for advance purchase until 5 p.m. Saturday through Art House’s Facebook page, or $20 at the door.
To purchase tickets online, visit https://checkout.square.site/buy/XKMSPDSG3CBHOLXCBAEXMDUQ.