ELKHART — The 44th annual Elkhart juried Regional is accepting entries from Sept. 6 through Sept. 17.
The show, at the Midwest Museum of American Art, boasts more than $20,000 in awards and permits all-media artists 18 years and older who are residents of Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash or Whitley counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Branch, Cass, or St. Joseph counties in Michigan.
Each entrant may submit one or two works that must be original in concept and execution, created within the last two years, not completed under instruction, and not previously exhibited at the Midwest Museum or any other competition within the region.
An entry fee of $25 for one work or $40 for two works applies.
Entries are accepted from Sept. 6-17 and judging will take place Sept. 18. Notifications will be mailed on Sept. 19.