SOUTH BEND — Actors are invited to audition for Art 4's final show of the 2021 season, "Rent."
Actors selected will be paid between $200 to $385.
In-person audition dates and times are: this Monday and Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at The Well, 2410 E. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend.
The deadline for online submissions is 5 p.m. Monday. The form can be found at https://art4sb.org/auditions.
Rehearsals will start the week of Oct. 13 with staggered read-throughs and vocal rehearsals based on actor availability. Blocking will begin Oct. 25 and the cast will rehearse five to six times a week. A rehearsal schedule will be provided after the show is cast and conflicts are taken into consideration. Technical rehearsals will begin Nov. 17 with a break for the Thanksgiving holiday provided to the cast and crew.
Performances will take place Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Strike will follow the final performance on Dec. 19.
Jonathan Larson's Tony-Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical "Rent" is loosely based on Pucinni’s opera La Boheme. It’s the story of struggling artists, life-long friendships and seasons of love, according to information provided by Art 4.
Art 4 officials said they are looking to hire a diverse range of artists and is specifically seeking Black, Indigenous and people of color.
"Although there are female/male identifying roles, Art 4 is committed to diversity and inclusivity," the press release reads. "We hold ourselves accountable for the equitable environment that our industry needs to bolster and provide. Therefore, we encourage performers of all ages, gender identities and ethnicities, as well as disabilities to prepare for and attend every audition we hold."
Those who want to audition should prepare one 32-bar cut of a contemporary musical theater or rock song. An accompanist will be provided. Actors are required to bring their own sheet music. Those with a headshot and resume should bring a copy. All artists will be asked about vaccination status and will be required to provide their availability from Oct. 13 through Dec. 19.
Those who are auditioning online should submit one video performing 32 bars of a contemporary musical theater or rock song and a short narrative about themselves. The piece must be performed with accompaniment — no a capella. The piece does not need to be recorded with piano though; accompaniment can be any pre-recorded material. In addition to 32 bars, those auditioning online should include a one-minute narrative telling more about themselves. Also, people should include their headshots and resume with the video submission.
A list of characters can be found online at https://art4sb.org/auditions.
