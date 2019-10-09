ELKHART — Investigators suspect a fire that heavily damaged a house near Elkhart was intentionally set.
Concord Township firefighters were called to 26195 Vista Lane around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday and found flames and heavy fire conditions at the house, Fire Chief Phil Sumpter said. He estimated the fire was brought under control in about 20 to 25 minutes.
Sumpter said fire investigators suspect arson was involved, and they’re working to determine what caused the fire and where it started. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana fire marshal’s office are working with Concord on the investigation.
The house was unoccupied at the time as the homeowner currently resides at a different location, Sumpter said. Nobody was injured.
Fire crews from Baugo, Harrison and Jefferson townships assisted Concord in extinguishing the fire. Sumpter estimated about 50 firefighters were at the scene during the blaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.