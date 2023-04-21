ELKHART — An Elkhart man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting both a 31-year-old woman and himself.
Navneet Singh, 29, was arrested Friday by EPD detectives, a news release stated.
"After medical clearance, officers transported Singh to the Elkhart County Jail where he was booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder," the release stated. "The arrest has been submitted to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of formal criminal charges."
At approximately 12:59 p.m. Thurday dispatch received a 911 call regarding two wounded individuals observed on a porch in the 800 block of Hiawatha Dr. EPD officers and first responders arrived shortly thereafter and observed an adult male, Singh, and an adult female with apparent gunshot wound(s). Both were taken to local hospitals.
At last update, the female victim was in stable condition at the hospital and expected to survive, the release added.