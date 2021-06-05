Arrest made following fatal hit-and-run

ELKHART — A teenager was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Elkhart Friday night.
Ronne Hapner, 34, of Elkhart, was arrested early Sunday morning, on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious body injury accident and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to a follow up Elkhart Police Department news release.
Blaine Fisher, 18, Elkhart, was riding a bicycle when he was struck and killed in the 3000 block of Greenleaf Boulevard. Elkhart police found him and the other victim at the scene after they responded to a call around 11:10 p.m., according to an earlier news release.
Mckade Nielsen, 18, Elkhart, who was on a skateboard when he was struck, was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for his injuries.
