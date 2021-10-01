GOSHEN — Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno will make a decision within the next 90 days about the contention of city officials that Brad and Lori Arnold violated his court order.
The Arnolds appeared Friday afternoon in court via WebX, as did city attorney Donald Shuler and Goshen Assistant Planning & Zoning Administrator Rossa Deegan.
Deegan testified that photos of the Arnolds’ property in the 600 block of South Main Street show signs that continued to violate the city’s sign ordinance, which states that yard signs cannot exceed 3 feet in height, or an aggregate of 8 square feet.
He stated there was a sign on a toilet, another sign near the toilet and then an illuminated sign that when added together comprised more than 8 square feet.
Those photos were taken Aug. 24, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.
Under cross-examination by Brad Arnold, Deegan said he has not inspected the property since Sept. 3.
The Arnolds testified that they were unaware the lighted sign was in violation of city code, assuming that it was considered a holiday lawn decoration.
“I would like to make sure the court knows we are trying to comply,” Lori Arnold said.
In May, Christofeno ordered the signs either be removed or brought into compliance. At the time, the Arnolds had many signs in their yard spawned from the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.
That order went unheeded up until a couple days before Aug. 10, when the couple was called into court to explain why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of the ruling. Judge Christofeno found the couple in contempt and ordered them to pay a $10,800 fine — an amount based on the accumulation of daily fines under provisions of the zoning ordinance — and to serve 150 days in jail.
Yet, Christofeno suspended the jail time and decided the amount of the fine would decrease by $300 for each month the Arnolds complied with the ordinance.
City zoning officials then followed up Aug. 24, 27 and Sept. 1 and 3 by taking pictures of the property.
The Arnolds received a letter Sept. 11 apprising them they were still in violation.
Lori Arnold said that after getting the paperwork on Sept. 11, all of the signs that were on the side of the house were moved so that people could not see them from the road.
The signs had originally been in the front yard, but were removed and stacked against the side of the house.
Lori said she did not know that the side of the yard was considered the front yard.
She has repurposed the signs, using them in her backyard where she has rabbits. A large sign she turned and placed behind a trash can.
After talking to an attorney, the couple said they took all of the signs, including the illuminated sign, down on Thursday.
Lori said she is still confused on what the city considers a sign, and tried to call for clarification but never received a return call.
Deegan testified that he was not aware of such a call.
“I’m at the point where I won’t put signs up because the city will never be happy with it,” Lori Arnold said.
Shuler said he respects the steps they took this week, but it seemed repetitive of what happened in August when they removed signs just before the court date. He said that it’s not that they cannot put up a sign but it needs to meet the ordinance requirements.
Shuler also said that the Arnolds should not be forgiven $600 for the past two months because of their noncompliance.
Brad Arnold said that since the last court date, they have done everything possible to be in compliance and was just not aware of the illuminated sign ordinance or that the side yard was part of the front.
“It was ignorance if anything,” he said, later adding, “The only way to show we meant business was to take everything down.”
Brad Arnold told Judge Christofeno that they were not thumbing their noses at the court nor were they misleading him or the city in any way.
“We’re really trying to be diligent in following the order,” Lori said, adding that they do respect the court.
As for fighting for the signs, Lori Arnold shared her thoughts.
“[The city] took the fight from me. … I have no desire to fight over signs. … My fight for signs is over,” she said.
Judge Christofeno said he will take the matter under consideration, with a decision coming no later than Dec. 30.
He made a point to compliment how everyone behaved during court proceedings, saying that the Arnolds conducted themselves well, as did those representing the city.
“If nothing else, this shows everyone how we ought to handle disagreements,” Christofeno said.
