GOSHEN — Bradley and Lori Arnold have been found in contempt of court.
The ruling by Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno was issued Thursday and orders the Arnolds to pay $600 to the city of Goshen within 30 days of the order.
The Arnolds, who live at 615 S. Main St., violated the city’s sign ordinance, which states that yard signs cannot exceed 3 feet in height, or an aggregate of 8 square feet. According to court records, in May, Christofeno ordered the signs either be removed or brought into compliance.
That order went unheeded up until a couple days before Aug. 10, when the couple was called into court to explain why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of the ruling. Judge Christofeno found the couple in contempt and ordered them to pay a $10,800 fine — an amount based on the accumulation of daily fines under provisions of the zoning ordinance — and to serve 150 days in jail.
Yet, Christofeno suspended the jail time and decided the amount of the fine would decrease by $300 for each month the Arnolds complied with the ordinance.
City zoning officials then followed up Aug. 24, 27 and Sept. 1 and 3 by taking pictures of the property.
The Arnolds received a letter Sept. 11 apprising them they were still in violation.
On Oct. 5, they appeared in court via WebX, where city attorney Donald Shuler and Goshen Assistant Planning & Zoning Administrator Rossa Deegan presented their evidence that the Arnolds had violated the judge’s order on Aug. 24, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.
Brad Arnold said at the Oct. 5 hearing they had done everything possible to be in compliance and was just not aware of the illuminated sign ordinance or that the side yard was part of the front.
“It was ignorance if anything,” he said, later adding, “The only way to show we meant business was to take everything down.”
In the order issued Thursday, Christofeno writes that in making the statement about thinking he was in compliance and that he thought the large sign was fine because it was on the side of his home and not in his front yard, “his admission alone establishes the defendants’ non-compliance with the City of Goshen zoning ordinance, and therefore the Defendants’ violation of the Court Order under date of May 26, 2021.”
Also, the judge writes in the order that the Arnolds’ compliance was not timely. “Accordingly, the Court may only consider their compliance as it relates to mitigating the sanction that the Court would impose,” he writes. “All of the evidence at trial clearly establishes by a preponderance of the evidence that the Defendants violated the Order of the Court under date of May 26, 2021 by being in violation of the city of Goshen zoning ordinance as to the signs located on the Defendants’ real estate on August 27, 2021 and on September 3, 2021.
The judge ordered them to pay $300 for each of those two dates.
