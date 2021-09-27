GOSHEN — Fidler Pond Park on the city’s southeast side will be used for water rescue training as part of an agreement with the U.S. Army approved by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a private property utilization agreement with the U.S. Army’s Indiana Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team allowing the HART unit to conduct water rescue training exercises at the park.
According to city attorney Bodie Stegelmann, the exercises are currently planned to take place at the park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 6, and will include Goshen Fire Department personnel.
Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink noted that the planned training will be similar to training exercises conducted by the HART unit at the city’s Fire Training Facility earlier this year.
“It’s very similar,” Sink said of Monday’s request. “It’s fantastic that we get to participate as well. So, we’re the benefactor of the training, and it’s very similar. They’re doing water rescues versus land rescues that they did last time.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, said he fully supported the training agreement request, noting that he was able to participate during the training at the city’s Fire Training Facility and enjoyed the experience.
“It was really well done,” Stutsman said of the training. “I got to participate in it, had a lot of fun, and I know the fire department learned a lot that day, too.”
Sink noted that his department has coordinated with the HART unit and the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department to ensure the appropriate sections of the park are closed off during the training exercises.
The requested agreement was approved unanimously.
SEVENTH STREET CLOSURES
Also Monday, board members approved requests by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for permission to temporarily close two sections of South Seventh Street beginning this week in order to allow for the installation of sewer taps for LaCasa Inc.
According to Holdren, the first request involves closure of a section of South Seventh Street between Jefferson and Madison streets for three days beginning Tuesday to allow for a sewer tap at 307 S. Seventh St.
The second request involves closure of a section of South Seventh Street between Washington and Madison streets for five days beginning Oct. 4 for a sewer tap at 224 S. Seventh St., he explained.
“The excavation is going to be approximately 9 to 12 feet deep,” Holdren said of the proposed work. “So, for the safety of the workers and the public, we’re requesting the closures.”
The board’s members agreed, and the two requested closures were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Accepted bids for the purchase of single axle dump trucks for the city. Submitting bids were Truck Centers Inc. with a two-unit bid of $360,948 and Selking International with a two-unit bid of $385,972. The bids were then forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved an agreement allowing for controlled releases of stormwater runoff into the roadside ditch along the east side of C.R. 17 for property at 3151 Peddler's Village Road owned by Next Modular LLC.
• Approved an agreement with 31 Fire Protection LLC to perform annual inspections, routine maintenance and repair of the city’s 325 fire extinguishers at a cost of $40 per trip and $4.95 per extinguisher, with the option for additional charges if needed.
• Approved a contract with Merrell Bros. Inc. to provide the city with certain services necessary to complete various activities related to the two-part process of lagoon cleaning and clean-closure certification at the Goshen Wastewater Treatment Plant. Total cost is not expected to exceed $125,000.
• Approved a $29,960 contract with Peerless-Midwest Inc. for the cleaning of the city’s Well #14 utilizing a process called the Armour Method. The work will require approximately six treatments over the course of three to four weeks. Any additional treatments, should they be required, will cost $4,980 per treatment.
