ELKHART — Superintendents for schools in Elkhart met for a community breakfast hosted by the Education/Career Development Council in the wake of two Elkhart County districts’ superintendent searches.
Superintendents Byron Sanders of Baugo and Dan Funston of Concord joined with Interim Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools Mark Mow to address the community on issues facing Indiana schools from state law and the teacher shortage to income inequality and career pathways.
“What we know demographically is the birth rates are declining,” Mow said. “It’s not going to happen in the next few years but long-term you’re going to see an increased emphasis on competition, you’re going to be competing not only for students, but students need financial resources from the state … there will be competition for a piece of the pie that’s continually shrinking.”
A veteran of education returning to the field, Mow said school choice has been an interesting conundrum for him to navigate. He’s not against school choice, but it does create a challenge for education for both students and their families and teachers and staff.
“It’s hard to argue — we all like choice,” he said. “We like to choose what we eat, we like to choose where we travel, all of those things.”
With so few applicants, Mow called it a “vicious circle.” Applicants will apply to several jobs, and the district may offer them employment, but the applicant is also waiting to hear back from another district, and in the meantime, the district is missing out on another qualified candidate.
“Stuff that businesses have been facing for a number of years, it’s part of the education landscape now,” Mow said.
Earlier in the week, Elkhart Community Schools announced the reopening of its search for a new superintendent. Applications will be accepted by national education hiring firm BWP & Associates until Oct. 22 and the Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees hopes to appoint a new superintendent by Jan. 1, with an official start date of July 1, 2023.
The situation isn’t unique to Elkhart-based schools. Goshen Community Schools has posted 18 new positions open since Sept. 1 while they also continue the search for a superintendent and districts around the state continue to struggle and compete with each other for staff.
At Concord, over a dozen high school students are doing career exploration and internships in school departments including mechanics, technology, and early childhood education.
“We can’t and don’t want to prepare our kids for the real world alone,” Funston said. With 10 career pathways at the high school alone, and more options at the Elkhart Area Career Center, Funston said the district, and other districts, are always looking for companies interested in bringing staffers in to talk about career fields or send students out to intern, apprentice, and partner through Horizon Education Alliance.
“We’re happy to see benefit in growing our own workforce, but at the same time, part of the reason we’ve had to do that is because we didn’t have enough businesses willing to take our students,” Funston said.’
One of the exploratory fields the district allows its students to work in is education as instructional aides or teacher assistants. Students in the program also take dual-credit courses with the hopes, Funston said, that students will go on to teach for Concord after college.
Education today requires multifaceted solutions. This one not only gives students hands-on experience, college credit, and a career to look forward to, but it fills holes in the district’s workforce.
Another way districts are filling classrooms is with community adjunct teachers.
“We had a kindergarten opening in August and when I first started in education we’d have had 30, 40, 50 people apply for that kindergarten job — we had one,” Funston said. “This is a real, real problem. We’re trying to keep the people we have in addition to growing our own … We’re all competing for the same people.”
As districts begin to focus more on the future, with career pathways and post-educational opportunities, there’s a fine line they have to straddle ensuring that younger students also get the support they need. Funston said that’s something they’re focused on in his district, with the last few years being difficult on young readers. His peers agreed.
“Being attentive to all of those pillars is critical to school corporations today,” Sanders said. “We’re not going to do this work without quality teachers and we all see the challenges that schools are facing.”
Sanders also expressed frustrations with income inequality in the modern era, and it’s impacts on students, which Funston echoed.
“We are all very high percent free and reduced lunch and growing,” Funston added. “Those challenges present challenges for the school too. Sometimes we decry parents in terms of, ‘Man, we just don’t have a lot of parent involvement,’ but when you’re working two jobs and both parents are working and you have the situations that income inequality brings, it’s hard to be involved in schools. It’s not like it was when we were born in the ‘70s.”