BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House has awarded two college scholarships for the upcoming college term, to Libby Eichorn and Eddie Bell.
The scholarships were presented July 21, at the Bristol Opera House, during intermission of Elkhart Civic Theatre’s performance of The Prom, a news release stated. Both recipients are cast members of this production.
Libby Eichorn received the $500 Glen Gosling Memorial Scholarship, awarded to a college-bound student who has been part of Elkhart Civic Theatre youth programs or Mainstage productions. When she was in the fifth grade, Libby auditioned for ECT and was cast in the ensemble of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.
Since then, she has appeared in more than a dozen ECT productions, including Into the Woods, Lucky Stiff, Bright Star, and others. This season, she also assistant directed two youth productions. Libby will attend Millikin University this fall, where she has been accepted in the BFA Theatre-Acting program within the School of Theatre and Dance.
Currently a student at Ball State, Eddie Bell is the recipient of the $1,000 Michael Cripe Theatre scholarship, given to an individual who plans to pursue a theatre degree and career in the performing arts or technical theatre arts. He first performed with Elkhart Civic Theatre in Big: The Musical as Ralphie, The Little Mermaid as Scuttle and Disaster! as Ben/Lisa. Eddie plans to pursue a professional career. His goal is to spread the love of theatre and give people the same positive experience with theatre that he has had throughout his life.
The scholarship awarded to Libby honors Glenn Gosling, who died in 1983. An ECT actor who also served as an Elkhart Civic Theatre board member during his life, Gosling loved not only the performance aspect of the theatre but also its technical side. The Glenn Gosling Memorial scholarship is supported by Elkhart Civic Theatre and the Gosling family.
The scholarship awarded to Eddie is given in honor of Michael Cripe, an actor and performer from Elkhart who was a well-loved Elkhart Civic Theatre participant before he embarked on a career in theatre that took him to Broadway and around the world. Before his death in 2015, Michael returned to Elkhart and shared his experience and talents with ECT once again, performing on the Bristol Opera House stage as well as choreographing and directing many ECT musicals.
The scholarship in his name is supported by the Michael Cripe Studio, Elkhart Civic Theatre’s educational program, through the generosity of Michael’s brother, Jeff Cripe, and Label Logic, Inc.