GOSHEN — Bored children are all the rage this week with most Michiana schools on Spring Break.
Families that stayed in town might find themselves going a little stir crazy with weather patterns fluctuating daily, making it difficult to plan for outdoor activities. There’s always shopping to do and parks to visit, but some area organizations are working hard to keep kids and families entertained during the relatively quiet week.
PARTY AT TOLSON
The Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart, is hosting a weeklong event, geared at entertaining area youth and educating adults on the future of the Tolson Center. With plans to tear down the old building in May, and rebuild it, the Tolson Board of Directors and the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a structured drop-in with sporting activities, games, and education all week long. From 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, youth are welcome to attend. There is no cost, no registration, and lunch is provided thanks to donations. From 4 to 6 p.m., the community is invited to visit Tolson to learn more about the ongoing project to revitalize the location and also to hear stories from former Tolson kids about their experiences.
On Thursday between 4 to 7 p.m., the community is invited to come out as the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department returns the Tolson Center back to the board of directors.
VISIT A LIBRARY
“The library is always a great source for kids’ activities,” said Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Of Communications And Public Relations Terry Mark.
Several local libraries are offering make-a-take crafts for kids, as well as their usual local program, but some are offering more for Spring Break. Check with your local library.
Kelly Mager keeps a running calendar of Kosciusko County family-friendly events tailored for young children on her website https://minimischiefmanaged.com. Many items include activities going on at local public libraries.
Mager’s list includes things such as regularly scheduled Lego clubs and story times, but also single-day events such as the Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt at Syracuse Turkey Creek Township Public Library and Mark’s Ark animal meet-and-learn at North Webster Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Both events occur Wednesday.
A special event is being held at Milford Public Library for kids 18 and under. The April Lego Challenge will is to make hot air balloon. Membership is not required. Send photos to milford@milford.lib.in.us for a chance to win a Lego kit.
ENJOY THE GREAT OUTDOORS
Camp Mack still has openings for youth day camps for second through sixth graders. The cost is $20 per day. Register online at www.campmack.org, and bring a sack lunch; provided lunch is an additional cost.
Looking for some volunteer opportunities? Camp Mack is also having a community workday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Lunch is provided. Call ahead to Camp Mack at (574) 658-4831.
Saturday afternoon, Camp Mack invites the community out for an ice cream social from 3 to 6 p.m. The cost is free, but donations are encouraged.
Don't forget the Pumpkinvine Natural Trail, with a total of 25 miles of trails between Goshen, Middlebury, and Shipshewana, is open every day from sunrise to sunset.
ENJOY THE GREAT INDOORS
Raining and cold? Brook Pointe Inn, 4906 E 1200 N, Syracuse, has a heated indoor pool that’s open for swimming from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. At just $5 per day, it’s a perfect way to get the wiggles out while enjoying some physical activity.
Speaking of getting the wiggles out, Mager added a gem of knowledge for those who might not be used to staying home with their kids. The North Webster Church of God has both a nonprofit coffee shop and an indoor playground open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., perfect for kids ages two to 12.
VISIT DOWNTOWN SHOPS
"It’s always seasonal to visit Shipshewana for the shopping and Amish experiences," said Lagrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau Marketing Manager Marc Dunker. "The Davis Mercantile boasts a four story shopping center with their iconic carousel on the top floor, and it’s conveniently located next to Shipshewana’s downtown shops."
In Nappanee, Coppes Commons, 401 E. Market St., Nappanee, is open, selling everything from antiques to books to ice cream.
Many locations are also offering special hours due to Spring Break. Made on Main, 103 S. Main St., Milford, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday this week only. It's a space for makers and creators.
TAKE IN A MUSEUM
The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, is open for the season on April 1. Starting at 10 a.m., both the Ruthmere Museum and Havillah Bearsley House, 102 W. Beardsley Ave., offer tours every hour on the hour until 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The maximum number of attendees per tour is eight and masks are optional.
The Ruthmere Foundation is also celebrating the release of a new book aimed at introducing historic figures of the city to children.
“You don’t necessarily think of kids activities and Ruthmere house tours going hand-in-hand so this is a real departure and differentiator for us and we’re hoping it continues just like it started and we get lots of family with kids that want to learn about history in a new way,” said Executive Director for the Ruthmere Foundation Bill Firstenberger.
“The Mousleys at Ruthmere” was written by Elkhart local Andrea Barbour and is available at the Ruthmere gift shop.
GO ON AN ADVENTURE
Families can also tour local museums or travel Elkhart County with the PocketSights app. With a wide variety of tours ranging from museums and historic sites to Storm Drain Art Project, there’s no shortage of walking and driving tours.
In Kosciusko County, the visitor’s center recently came out with a new way to encourage residents and those outside of the county to discover new places. There are currently Engage Kosciusko digital passports for people to enjoy, and some even offer special prizes for completing passports. The Trailblazer passport challenge guides through 12 trails and nature sites for a prize of a fidget toy or metal water bottle. The Public Art Trail challenge passport has two levels of competition. Those who check in to 15 of the public art locations from the passport will receive free sunglasses, while those who visit all 32 locations will be entered for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the Village at Winona.
There’s one more Engage Kosciusko tour and it’s for adults only. The Sipping Trail savings passport includes seven locations including local breweries and wineries. Each location offers a discount for pass holders.
Visit https://visitkosciuskocounty.org/engage-kosciusko-experience-passes/ for more information or to sign up for one of the challenges.
ENJOY THE ARTS
The Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will present a free movie for the family on Friday night at 7 p.m. “The Sound of Music,” is based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family Singers preceding World War II. The Von Trapps were one of the world’s best-known concert groups of the era. Julie Andrews plays postulant nun Maria, who becomes governess to the seven Von Trapp children following the death of their mother, bringing new love of life and music into the home. Admission to this event is free, but donations are encouraged and seating is limited. Reserve tickets at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/goshentheater/6557/event/1259310.
Other locations are offering live performances. The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart, is hosting one of Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists of All Time Chicago, the Blue Gate Theater, 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, will host Grammy-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman and country jukebox musical Honky Tonk Laundry will play at the Bristol Opera House all on Friday alone.
There’s no shortage of performances this week.
LEARNING SOMETHING NEW
Goshen College’s club EcoPax Sustainable Living is presenting an ongoing environmental education program free to the public.
This week’s program Thursday brings in author J.B. MacKinnon to talk about his book” The Day the World Stops Shopping,” and explore the implications of an end to consumerism’s impact on consumption, environment, economy, individuality, and more.
The free program begins at noon at Goshen College or is available through a link at https://goshenindiana.org/webinars---zero-waste-goshen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.