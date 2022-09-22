The Nappanee Apple Festival wrapped up another — I’m confident they would say — successful festival last week and it got me thinking that we really are fortunate with all the festivals in the area, whether they’re held in spring, summer or fall.
I believe Wakarusa kicks things off with the Maple Syrup Festival in April. Because spring weather in Northern Indiana is so unpredictable, they’ve changed the date a couple of times and now it takes place in late April instead of March as it once did. Wakarusa celebrates the local maple syrup making and the festival is always a good time.
Bremen and Bristol hold their festivals in the summer, Bremen’s Fireman’s Festival in June and Bristol’s Homecoming Festival in July. Both are festivals I used to attend when my boys were little but it’s been many years since I’ve attended them.
Labor Day weekend brings the Plymouth Blueberry Festival and the Marshmallow Festival in Ligonier. Both are fun times.
I didn’t make the Marshmallow Festival this year but have taken my grandkids there in the recent past and they really enjoyed it. They give away free marshmallows, what’s not to love? It’s a smaller festival compared to the blueberry festival so if the bigger festivals overwhelm you, this would be a good one. Sometimes I manage to get to both festivals.
Deb and I did make it to the Blueberry Festival on the last day. I think we made it through more of the festival than we have in the past before our aches and pains got the best of us. I was determined to get a blueberry donut this year. Everyone raves about them so I’m curious if they live up to the hype.
Last time we went, pre-COVID, they’d run out of the donuts. This year when we arrived the line was pretty long. So I decided to take the risk that they’d run out again by the time I was ready to leave.
They were limiting everyone to one dozen donuts — I’d be happy with one donut. I was tempted to make a deal with someone waiting in line.
“Hey buddy, yeah you, can I buy one of those donuts from you?” But I didn’t and alas as we left the blueberry donut tent was shut down. Next year I might just have to resort to scalping a donut like a concertgoer wanting to get into a concert.
I did buy a dress for my soon-to-be six year old granddaughter Emma’s birthday. Deb found it and it has a firefly pattern so I HAD to get it. When my eldest son and his family stayed with me last year on vacation, I shared a favorite book of mine with Emma, “The Very Lonely Firefly” by Eric Carle. If you’re not familiar with it, the back page has a bunch of flickering fireflies that generates amazement from youngsters. Emma loved it — so much so that when someone asked her what she wanted for her birthday she asked for that book (before I had a chance to get it for her).
Plus she was able to see real fireflies when she was here — I think her Michigan-raised mom was more excited about that — and apparently they don’t have lightning bugs in Arizona. So with all that backstory, the firefly dress was worth the price.
After a good couple of hours there we were both groaning when we got in her car.
Middlebury has a fall festival — I think it was held the second week of September this year. I’ve never been to it because it used to be on the same weekend as the apple festival so maybe next year.
Then of course, there’s the apple festival. I was there three of the four days. Thursday night I was working, covering the Miss Apple Blossom Queen contest but I got to visit with a few people and had a snack of Nelson’s pit-tatoes from the Rotary booth while I worked.
Friday Deb and I went to the festival for dinner before the football game. I got my rib-eye sandwich from the Kiwanis booth and considered an apple dumpling ala mode from the Rotarians next door but I didn’t and heard later this year’s were the “best ever”.
We looked around the vendor’s booths a little before we had to leave and I was kind of making my shopping plan for the next day.
I decided to get to the festival early Saturday morning before they closed the roads for the parade and so I could take photos of the parade. As someone who was a vendor for many years I’m well aware of what happens when the parade ends and everyone swarms the festival grounds.
I promised my small group from church that was meeting the next day that I’d bring dessert from the festival so the N’apple tent was my first stop. I purchased my pie, brought it back to my car and headed to the parade.
I love seeing the Flyover by the Flying Hooligans. I took lots of parade photos until my back started protesting and went to do my shopping before the parade ended. I had my eye on a long sleeve sweater/shirt the night before and there was only one like it in my size so I decided if it was still there, I was meant to buy it. It was and I did.
I then headed to Dave’s Coffee Cakes booth — the BEST coffee cakes ever — and bought two. The prices went up but it’s my annual indulgence and I slice them up and freeze them in small containers. By then I was ready to head home and rest.
But I returned in the evening and Deb and I were going to check out the newly opened ice cream store but the lines were long so we got our ice cream instead at the Berry Patch vendor and went to listen to some music.
I am admittedly biased but my favorite festival is the Nappanee Apple Festival. When I lived in town when my kids were little I remember the festival being a two block event so I’m still constantly amazed at how big it’s grown.
The entertainment is always great — something for everyone, the food is great and the festival is kept very, very clean. I’ve covered it for the paper for 20 years, was a vendor there for about 12-15 with my Partylite business, so I have a lot of connections to the festival.
The festival season is coming to a close — although Deb and I are considering a road trip to the Covered Bridge Festival next month and staying with her brother — we’ll see.
So whether you’re all about maple syrup, blueberries, marshmallows, apples or all of the above and more, we are fortunate we have so many local festivals in the area to enjoy.