WARSAW — Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services recently announced their expansion of the longtime family-run firm by acquiring Owen Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Kosciusko County.
The acquisition includes the funeral home locations in North Webster and Syracuse in addition to the crematory in Warsaw.
Funeral Director, Cory Benz, is the owner of Titus Funeral Home, which was founded in 1956 and can trace its Warsaw roots back to 1937, according to a provided news release.
Benz is a certified crematory operator, pre-planning specialist and was recently awarded Young Adult Professional of the Year by the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce.
“Richard and Kym Owen have served the grieving in Kosciusko County for more than 30 years, providing unparalleled comfort during life’s difficult moments,” Benz said. “Their funeral homes and crematory are known for their compassionate and trustworthy care. And, as the new owners, this will not change.
“I promise to maintain the same high level of care for which the Owen family and Titus Funeral Home are known for,” he added. “There will be minimal changes in the day-to-day operations, including our offer to maintain all staff in their existing roles. In fact, Richard will continue serving families as a funeral director. I am forever grateful to the Owen family for their confidence in our team and for the opportunity to maintain their firms as local and family owned.”
In a letter sent this week to those who have pre-planned funeral services with Owen Family Funeral Home, Richard Owen said, “We know that Cory is an honest, compassionate and community-minded man. His reputation and work ethic have been greatly acknowledged in the Warsaw community.
“Cory recognizes that funeral service is a calling,” he added. “He will serve Owen Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services with thoughtful consideration and excellent service.”
With this purchase, Titus becomes the owner and operator of Kosciusko County’s only crematory.
Questions regarding pre-arranged funerals or the transfer of ownership can be directed to 574-457-4002 or 574-267-3104.