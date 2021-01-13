Applications are open for the 31st annual Help-A-House.
The program is for people who live within the Goshen city limits.
Help-A-House helps low-income homeowners improve the safety and energy efficiency of their homes, according to a statement issued by Lacasa, which partners with the city for the event. Help-A-House completes major repairs such as furnace replacements, window replacement and accessibility additions.
The 2021 applications are now open at https://lacasainc.net/programs/help-a-house/
The applications are due by March 1. The projects will be scheduled after approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.