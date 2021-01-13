lacasa.jpg

A volunteer group led by State Farm agent Scott Roth was able to complete exterior yard work June 24, 2020, at a Goshen house as part of Lacasa’s 30th annual Help-A-House program.

 Photo contributed

Applications are open for the 31st annual Help-A-House.

The program is for people who live within the Goshen city limits.

Help-A-House helps low-income homeowners improve the safety and energy efficiency of their homes, according to a statement issued by Lacasa, which partners with the city for the event. Help-A-House completes major repairs such as furnace replacements, window replacement and accessibility additions.

The 2021 applications are now open at https://lacasainc.net/programs/help-a-house/

The applications are due by March 1. The projects will be scheduled after approval.

