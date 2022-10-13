Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots today into tonight. Winds becoming southwest Friday at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots. Waves 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&