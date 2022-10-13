ELKHART — Oaklawn is offering $11,000 in cash prizes for its second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent in May.
Contestants must live in Elkhart County or St. Joseph County, and audition before a panel of three judges. Judges will pick the top four acts to advance to the official Oaklawn’s Got Talent on May 12. At the performance, the audience will vote to determine who wins a grand prize of $5,000, a second-place prize of $3,000, a third-place prize of $2,000, and a fourth-place prize of $1,000.
“Our first Oaklawn’s Got Talent was such a success, and we were wowed by the talent in our community,” said Kari Tarman, executive director of the Oaklawn Foundation, the beneficiary of the night’s proceeds. “Not only that, many of the acts had their own stories connected to mental health or substance use issues, and made the night all the more meaningful. We’re looking forward to meeting more of our area’s incredible talent for this year’s show.”
Oaklawn’s Got Talent is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, and the event will raise money for local mental health and addiction treatment services.
Oaklawn plans to audition 30 acts for the show. Applications to audition for the regional talent competition are open through Oct. 28, with auditions held Nov. 13 at the Lerner Theatre. Acts can include a variety of entertainment talent – from singers/songwriters and bands to comedians, magicians, dancers and more. The panel of judges includes Zach Miller, co-host of the B100 Morning Show; Ashley Martin, executive vice president of NIBCO, and Oaklawn’s Tarman. Auditions will take place in a friendly and supportive atmosphere and judges won’t critique or criticize acts.
Auditions are open to anyone living in Elkhart or St. Joseph counties, and groups must have at least one member who is a resident of one of the two counties. The application and complete contest rules are available at www.oaklawn.org/ogt.