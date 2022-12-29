INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity offers programming designed to assist individuals from traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing legal careers.
Applications for the ICLEO program that begins in summer 2023 are now available and due by March 10, 2023.
ICLEO offers students a preparatory institute the summer before the first year of law school; next year, it will be hosted by the Maurer School of Law in Bloomington. The curriculum places a strong emphasis on academic rigor and provides professional development programming, field visits, and social events. Students who successfully complete the Summer Institute are awarded a scholarship of $4,800 per semester for up to six semesters.
To be eligible, applicants must be college graduates and must be accepted to an ABA-accredited law school in Indiana by the time the six-week ICLEO Summer Institute begins in June 2023. All applicants go through a rigorous application process that is separate from the Indiana law school application process.
The Indiana Supreme Court, with support from the Executive and Legislative branches, established ICLEO in 1997 to help bring diversity to the legal profession. Since then, more than 650 scholars have graduated as ICLEO Fellows.
Applicants should contact icleo@courts.in.gov with questions.