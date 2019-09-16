NAPPANEE — For those who like to compete against themselves or others, there are several competitions to participate in at the festival.
Registration for Saturday's Nappanee Apple Festival 5K Run/Walk ends at midnight this Thursday.
On Saturday, the run/walk time is 10 a.m. and race day check-in and registration is from 8:30-9:45 a.m.
Race packets can be picked up Friday night at Eastlake Athletic Club from 6-8.
The starting line location will be Eastlake Athletic Club, 1530 E. Market St.
The walk will start at approximately 9:50 a.m.
The run will start at approximately 10 a.m.
The run/walk will end moments before the parade starts at the Ind. 19 and U.S. 6 festival Gateway.
The cost is $25 for all entries, including those made on run/walk day.
Run/walk shirts are only guaranteed for those who register in advance. The overall top three male and female runners will receive cash prizes.
Participants can register online at https://www.nappaneeapplefestival.org/online-registration/5k-registration.
OTHER CONTESTS
There’s a cornhole tournament at noon Saturday (with advance registration). The tournament has a cash prize of $2,000.
A Special Olympics will take place at Chase Bank at 1 p.m. For those who would rather be a spectator, they can watch the vintage baseball game at West Side Park at 1:30 p.m.
An apple pie eating contest will take place at 2 p.m. and a cross-cut saw contest at 2:45 p.m. — both competitions are long-time festival events, as are the adult pedal pull and the apple peeling contest.
There is also the Napple Baking Contest, with cash prizes. Several categories are accepted and registration forms are online.
All weekend long, festival attendees can vote for the Apple Dumplings kids contest by placing money in the jars with their photos and the "Dumpling" will be announced at festival’s end on Sunday.
All registration forms can be found on the festival website at www.nappaneeapplefestival.org.
