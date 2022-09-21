GOSHEN — A false alarm at the Goshen Junior High School created havoc late this morning when it was accidentally activated.
According to a press release, the district's security app, School Guard, automatically alerts local police when there is an emergency at one of the schools. It bypasses 911 channels and alerts local law enforcement officers, both on and off duty. This morning, the app notified law enforcement and Goshen Community School staff members via the phone app that there was an armed intruder in the building.
According to the press release, the app was accidentally set off by an Elkhart County Special Education Cooperative staff member who was working on Goshen Junior High School's campus.
"The good news is that this was not an actual emergency, although the staff did not know it at the time," the press release stated. "It was also a good opportunity for staff to practice what they have learned to do in an emergency. Even though GJHS was in a passing period between classes, the teachers acted swiftly and pulled all students into rooms as quickly as possible."
It's the first time the app has led to a faulty notification.
The district, despite the incident, they are thankful to know the app works as intended and thankful to lawn enforcement and staff who acted quickly to ensure student safety.
"We wanted to let parents know, because the quick actions of the adults at GJHS may have been concerning to students who did not know what was happening."
The district also recommends parents speak to their children about the incident and said school counselors and administrators are also available to discuss the incident with students to if needed.