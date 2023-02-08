ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Apex Placement & Consulting hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St., Elkhart.
Apex Placement & Consulting is expanding into Elkhart County. Apex is a woman-owned business.
Apex Placement & Consulting is a full-service staffing and human resource services provider specializing in recruiting, staffing, direct hire, search, temp-to-hire and contract labor, according to information provided by the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce. Their combined team brings 100 years of industry experience.
“In today’s market, it’s not easy to retain top talent," said Leeza Keshishian, Apex Placement & Consulting strategy director. "At Apex, our passion for people and what we do is core to what makes us not just good, but great! Our team is fully invested in our mission; passion for it drives us our success. Our revolutionary approach? Put people first — driving qualified job-seekers to careers with our partner clients and helping them achieve their goals, creating success for all!”
Keshishian added, “We believe in focusing on our teams’ strengths to help us achieve the next level and overall expansion. We are proud that this hands-on mindset has given us unprecedented growth in such a short timeframe. We believe that your success drives ours!”