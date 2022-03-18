GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a large apartment complex just south of Goshen High School got the green light from Goshen Redevelopment Commission members earlier this month.
During their March 8 meeting, commission members approved an agreement with Ariel Cycleworks LLC for the development of the former Western Rubber brownfield site located at 620 E. Douglas St.
Central to the plan is construction of approximately 138 apartment units, as well as approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space. Total investment is projected at about $31 million.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, the proposed plan accounts for the site’s condition as a brownfield, and incorporates extensive green infrastructure to address the lack of stormwater connection within the area.
In addition, she noted that the plan has been designed to prohibit ingress/egress onto Plymouth Avenue and to provide connection to the Ninth Street trail way.
“The developers have named the project Ariel Cycleworks as a tribute to the Ariel Bicycle company that originally existed in the northwest corner of this property,” Hutsell said in a provided memo. “The design of the southern building adjacent to Plymouth Avenue incorporates industrial elements as a tribute to the site’s history while also considering the development’s placement within an existing neighborhood to ensure it fits.”
Hutsell noted that the project’s developer, Anderson Partners, held a neighborhood meeting in the fall of 2021 to gather feedback from area residents and utilized that information as they further refined their plans.
“The proposed project includes a combination of HUD funding, an Economic Development Revenue Bond issued by the city and purchased by the developer and a READI grant with a total estimated investment of $31 million dollars,” Hutsell said.
The main items featured in the approved agreement include:
1. Issuance of a $4.42 million-dollar Economic Development Revenue Bond with a 100% TIF pledge until the bond is repaid, but no later than 25 years;
2. City support for the developer’s $5 million READI grant application to the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership; and
3. Development of a site-specific TIF district for the project, which requires the parcel to be removed from the city’s existing Consolidated River Race TIF and established as its own per the draft TIF policy that is currently being reviewed and revised by the TIF Policy Committee. Standard support is recommended to be limited to a 75% TIF pledge for a term not to exceed 20 years unless extenuating circumstances exist.
Hutsell made a point of noting that for this specific project, the site lies within an area identified for redevelopment — the Ninth Street Corridor — is a documented brownfield site and faces unusual stormwater limitations due to the unavailability of stormwater infrastructure within the area.
However, she noted that the proposed project does address many of the city’s desired goals for the site by doing the following:
• Most, if not all, units within the development will be priced within the 60-120% AMI rent range and will serve as “work force” housing.
• The developer supports the essential worker housing concept and agrees to set aside 20% of the units for essential workers at the time of initial lease-up and to then keep a wait list for essential workers into the future.
• Green infrastructure will be used throughout the project to address the stormwater limitations, including pervious pavers, rain gardens, etc.
• The overall plan achieves the goal of redevelopment of brownfield sites and neighborhood enhancement.
With its approval by the Redevelopment Commission, the request now moves forward for consideration by Goshen City Council members during their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the Police & Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
“If approved by both the Redevelopment Commission and the City Council, work will begin for the establishment of the new TIF and the issuance of the bond and will be brought back to both groups for subsequent approvals,” Hutsell said. “The developer’s goal is to begin construction for the project before the end of 2022.”
