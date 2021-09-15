GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday voted to allow city staff to negotiate a financing agreement with the developers of a new 60-unit market-rate apartment complex planned for the city’s southwest side.
Central to the agreement is Greenwood Rental Properties LLC. The development company, led by local business owner Mayra Garcia and her father, Jose Garcia, purchased the property at the northeast corner of Plymouth and Indiana avenues back in early 2020 with plans to construct a 48-unit apartment complex at the site.
In late 2020, the developers decided to bump up the scale of the plan after purchasing additional land at the site, increasing their proposal to 90 units.
However, according to Goshen Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson, keeping the project financially stable in recent months has proved to be a struggle for the developers, particularly as construction costs have increased substantially.
As such, he noted Tuesday that the developers and their general contractor have been working to reduce the overall cost of the project, and are now proposing construction of a 60-unit market-rate apartment complex at a cost of $11.5 million.
As proposed, the complex would feature 10 one-bedroom apartments, 40 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1,250 to $1,600 per month.
Yet even with rents set at the high end of the market rate, Brinson noted that the complex under the current proposal would not be able to generate enough revenue to meet commercial lending standards, thus putting the commercial loan needed by the developers to construct the complex in jeopardy.
“There’s been dramatic increase in construction prices, we all are pretty aware of that these days,” Brinson said. “The impact it’s had on this project is that it’s caused the developer to borrow more money. Their debt service payments increased, however their rents have not increased. They are at the top of the market.”
In an effort to keep the project moving forward, Brinson suggested the use of a TIF/EDC bond to cover the financial gap. Such bonds have been used by a number of Indiana communities to provide gap funding for multi-family residential projects.
Under such a proposal, the commission would create a new tax increment finance district allocation area for the specific site of the apartment complex. The city would then sell a bond to Greenwood Rental Properties LLC, the proceeds of which would be used to finance a portion of the development project.
Once the bond has been sold, the developers would then agree to repay the bond over a 20-year period, at no interest, through a promissory note. The commission in turn would pledge all or a portion of the TIF revenue generated by the project to pay the promissory note to the city, thus providing a mechanism that allows TIF revenue to pay the developer’s obligation to repay the promissory note.
According to accounting firm Bakery Tilly, the estimated tax increment that would be generated by the new TIF allocation area over the course of the 20-year bond agreement comes to about $2.2 million, which would allow the project to meet commercial lending criteria.
In addition, Brinson noted that such an arrangement would result in zero risk to the city, as only the new tax increment generated by the apartment complex would be used to repay the bond.
As such, Brinson recommended that the commission move forward with the TIF/EDC bond negotiations, noting in particular that there is an urgent and well-documented need for new housing in Goshen, and the proposed apartment complex would provide an additional 60 units of multi-family housing for the city.
SETTING A PRECEDENT
In responding to the proposal, commission member Tom Stump said he supported the request, noting that he liked the fact that the developers are local and he is well aware of the need for additional housing options in the city.
Commission member Brett Weddell, however, said he felt allowing the bond issuance to proceed would set a bad precedent resulting in the city bailing out developers who find they don’t have the wherewithal to pay 100% of their project costs.
For her part, Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, noted that when the Garcia family first moved forward with the project, all of the proper financing was in place, and it was only after the COVID-19 pandemic hit that the scenario changed.
“We do have a housing shortage - I mean, I think that’s been established through various conversations,” Hutsell said. “This is a project that was ready to go, and unfortunately a pandemic hit, right? Unfortunately we’re all seeing these factors that no one expected. So, do we want to step up and help these projects that are needed continue to move forward?
“If it’s a precedent that we’re concerned about setting, I think that there are always extenuating circumstances,” she added. “So, in this particular instance, I could see that we agree to move forward on this project due to these unforeseen circumstances, and we can establish what the precedent is with those exceptions, or I think there are ways that it can be stated and approved by this group if you want to proceed.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the bond request.
“I think we are setting a precedent, but I also think that we can clarify what that precedent is,” Stutsman said. “The City of Goshen, we’re running out of ways to add housing without redevelopment projects. So, I would like to look at this as partnering with the Garcia family to get this done, not bailing them out. And we can set the standards we want to have set to make sure we’re not on the hook for every single project that comes out. But with the times that we have in front of us, I think this is very valuable.”
In the end, a majority of the commission’s members agreed, and a motion to allow city staff to begin negotiating a financing agreement with Greenwood Rental Properties LLC was passed in a vote of 4-1 in favor.
Voting for the motion were commission members Stump, Vince Turner, Andrea Johnson and Brian Garber. Weddell’s was the sole “No” vote.
