GOSHEN — Elkhart County may provide extra financial backing to an expanding program to slow or halt vaping among teens in local schools.
The county commissioners voted Monday to recommend providing funds for the Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership’s “Positively Elkhart County” campaign at middle and high schools.
The program, which is already underway for the new school year, essentially works to subvert perceptions of peer pressure by showing most students don’t actually smoke e-cigarettes, known as “vaping,” showing that behavior is generally unpopular.
“Kids are three times more likely to use any substance when they think everybody’s using them,” said Jessica Koscher, the partnership’s director, believing when youths realize they’re not alone in choosing not to vape or drink or do drugs, they’ll have a stronger resistance against trying those substances. “When people have the real data, they’re less likely to start.”
Commissioner Suzanne Weirick phrased it another way:
“When people think they are in the minority, they’re not so willing to go or they’re not willing to start because they want to be the cool kids,” Weirick said.
The PEC program launched in 2013, covering middle and high schools in systems like Middlebury, Concord and Fairfield. Students are surveyed to help gather data, while activities and positive messaging in the schools work to sway students away from substance abuser. Koscher said the program works to reach students teetering on an edge between falling for the allure of things like vaping and resisting the pressure to try it, what she described as a “sweet spot.”
“That’s where it gets to the point where, ‘Ooh, I don’t think I want to do that,” Koscher said.
The group led a survey in 2017 that found 80 percent of students who responded said they don’t vape, indicating that those from the survey who do vape are in a minority 20 percent, according to Koscher.
The program also works to dispel myths about vaping with truths for students and parents. Facts include e-cigarettes do contain nicotine and users aren’t just sucking in mists of flavored water; Juul is a brand of e-cigarettes, not a vaping alternative; and e-cigarettes are small electronic equipment, which Koscher said some parents mistake for computer flash drives.
While the current emphasis is on vaping among youths, the program also works to counter drinking and substance abuse.
This year, the program now includes Goshen and Elkhart school districts, providing coverage to 99 percent of the public school corporations in Elkhart County, Koscher said. Wa-Nee is the only district not participating.
The move has the partnership serving approximately 15,600 students countywide. To be effective, Koscher estimated the cost per student would be $10–$15, which adds up to a budget of about $156,000.
The drug-free partnership is already relying on grants and other funding sources to help run the program. The county is expected to provide $50,000 in additional support.
“This is a pretty serious matter. I think many of you are aware of the issues with vaping, you know it’s pretty serious in high school,” Commissioner Mike Yoder said during Monday’s meeting.
The commissioners approved an agreement between the board and the partnership with a recommendation for the Elkhart County Council to approve the funding allocation.
Yoder explained the money is from funds that were set aside from the county landfill to be used for special projects earlier this year. He expected the council will vote on the matter at its next meeting, Sept. 14.
Koscher said the county money will supplement the program while it’s already underway in local schools.
WAR MEMORIAL
The commissioners discussed several other issues during Monday’s meeting.
Among them, the panel heard a plan to update the war memorial in front of the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen.
James Snowden, the veterans service officer for the county, said the department plans to add 12 names to the memorial honoring local veterans who were killed in action while serving in the war on terrorism in recent years.
The move, Snowden said, comes in response to questions residents have asked over the past year why the memorial list doesn’t include names of modern troops. He explained that in the past, the county waited until the end of a conflict before updating the memorial.
“We didn’t realize that this conflict was going to go as long as it has,” Snowden said.
He sought quotes from two local organizations and received an estimate of $3,600 from one of them for the work. The amount can be covered by funds donated for the war memorial, Snowden said.
The commissioners approved a proposed review of the quote.
The commissioners also approved the recommendation to award Niblock Excavating Inc. the contract to for an improvement project at U.S. 131 and C.R. 2.
The Bristol-based company had the lowest bid of $447,130 for the project.
Grand Design RV is essentially funding the work at the intersection, where Ind. 13 becomes U.S. 131 north of the Indiana Toll Road, amid the company’s ongoing development.
