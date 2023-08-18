ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition is expanding to serve all districts within the state of Indiana.
To encompass our growth, we have partnered with The United Village Inc. of Elkhart and will now be the Parent Coalition for Child Safety & Wellness," the nonprofit said in a news release. "In reflecting on our last year of child and parent advocacy, both locally and at the state level, we can confirm that what we are facing in our schools and communities surrounding bullying and child safety impacts us all, and it will take a Village to ensure the safety and well-being of our children."
With this understanding, PC is launching a statewide "Call to Action Parent and Community Campaign" to create child safety and culture change through advocacy, education, and empowerment.
"Our team of dedicated parents and volunteers recently advocated to pass House Bill 1483; legislation that now requires schools to document bullying and/or abusive behaviors for the victim/student (our language), which took effect July 1," the release stated. "As parents, we are our children’s voices, so not only do we have a seat at the table, but even more, a responsibility to our children, to show up!"
For those interested in getting involved, PC will be hosting two ongoing informational gatherings, at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 27, at The Village Empowerment Center, 215 E. Indiana Ave. The meetings will be open to the entire community and Spanish translators will be provided.