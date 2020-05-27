For too many years, mental illness has been treated as something to be hidden and the mentally ill as people to be feared, hidden or even locked away.
It is time for that to change.
People with mental illness face challenges those with other ailments do not. Mental illness is still regarded too often as if it were a moral failure, a character flaw or an emotional weakness. Many people face rejection by others and wrestle with personal shame that makes it hard to address mental illness promptly.
THE GLOBE RECENTLY spoke with Katrina Sheridan, a woman who has dealt with mental illness most of her life. Sheridan was diagnosed at age 8 with post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder and major depression. She is in her 40s now and has also been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. She takes medication and relies on counseling to cope with her ailments. The things she has to say are revealing.
“I lost my dad at the age of 6, and I went into the foster care system. For me, growing up with my mental illnesses and still yet today it’s hard. Sometimes it’s an everyday struggle, but I have a very good counselor, I’m involved in the Ozark Center and definitely involved with NAMI (National Association on Mental Health).”
Sheridan said many people experience abuse, whether with biological family or in the foster system, and some adoptive families are reluctant to deal with mental illness.
For some parents, it’s shame, said Sheridan, and that affects those who are mentally ill.
“I was ashamed for years that I had mental illnesses,” she said.
Sheridan said those attitudes need to change: “You can’t just shut the door on the disease. It’s a disease. Some of us get chicken pox; some of us don’t. Some of us have mental illnesses; some of us don’t. It’s how we cope and learn to deal with our disease. The doors to (understanding) mental illnesses need to be shoved wide open.”
How does that change come about?
SHERIDAN SAID INFORMATION is important: “I’d love to see more commercials about mental illness and the services available.”
She said those who are ill have a role to play in making the change: “Too many people with mental illness wear a mask because they don’t want that stigma of, ‘Well, that person’s crazy.’”
Sheridan said that mental illness doesn’t discriminate, affecting young and old, rich and poor, and hiding it keeps people sick.
“Mental illness needs that brown paper bag ripped off,” she said. “It needs to shine bright and should not be in the dark anymore.”
Like most ailments, mental illness is best treated early. Yet attitudes lead to a reluctance to seek treatment. Delayed care results in needless suffering and even death. But acceptance, appropriate treatment and ongoing care turn that around.
“I’ve learned that I don’t have to be ashamed anymore,” Sheridan said. “I have this, it’s my responsibility, I need to learn to deal with it, to accept it and to put all the information I know to use.”
