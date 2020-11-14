NAPPANEE [mdash] John J. Helmuth, 89, of Nappanee, passed away at 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence after a two-week illness. He was born March 25, 1931, in Marshall County, Indiana, to Henry H. and Lydia Ann (Hochstetler) Helmuth. On Jan. 20, 1955, he married Cora Knepp in Ship…