SYRACUSE — Town Council members were reminded in a brief first meeting of the year Tuesday that the annual Winter Carnival will be held this weekend.
Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson explained the park department co-hosts the event with the Lakeland Youth Center, Wawasee Kiwanis and Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce. He said the Kiwanis are sponsoring a soup supper from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Cost is $6 per person.
According to the Winter Carnival’s Facebook page, the ice fishing tournament has been rescheduled to Feb. 22 and the snowmobile races have been canceled.
The 5K race will take place at 8 a.m. and family events will be held at the Oakwood Event Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes clowns, magicians, a princess meet and greet and hot cocoa bar.
The Polar Plunge will take place at noon from The Pier and Back Pier, and live music featuring Soul Shot will begin at 1 p.m. There will also be a sled dog demonstration at 1 p.m. at the Oakwood ball field.
Jonsson also told the council that in March the city will hold indoor garage sales and a princess tea. There are a few spots open for each of those events.
HARKLESS GRANT RECEIVED
City Manager Mike Noe announced the town was awarded a $5,000 Harkless grant. Clerk-Treasurer Paula Kehr-Wicker said the grant money will be used for beautification purposes, although it has not yet been decided which specific project.
Noe also said they needed to appoint a new member to the redevelopment commission due to the recent passing of commission member Dan Van Lue. Noe suggested Police Chief Jim Layne, who was not present at the meeting, and the council approved his appointment.
In other business:
• Town Council President Paul Stoelting named Larry Siegel as the vice president for 2020.
• The council approved forwarding encumbered purchase orders totaling $922,420.27.
• Heard from Fire Chief Mickey Scott there were 121 more runs in 2019 than in 2018.
• Council member Larry Martindale gave an updated report on the day care committee’s work, stating there’s a donor for a second location for Little Lambs Day Care but there are plumbing issues at that location that could take a long time to resolve so they are still pursuing options.
