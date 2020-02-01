SHIPSHEWANA – Pajama-clad shoppers on the hunt for great deals converged on downtown Shipshewana early Saturday morning for the kickoff of the annual Shipshewana Pajama Day Sale.
Now in its 24th year, the annual shopping event draws hundreds of early risers from LaGrange County and throughout the tri-state area each year.
As part of the event, local businesses run a variety of sales, promotions and giveaways, some starting as early as 5 a.m. And for anyone who shops in their pajamas, discounts run deep.
Among those taking advantage of the annual shopping event Saturday were friends Brandy Thompson and Heather Duhoski, both of Lansing, Michigan.
“This is our eighth year attending the event,” Thompson said while browsing for deals at Gifted Hands Villages in the Yoder’s Red Barn Shoppes complex on Van Buren Street. “It’s just a fun girls weekend for us. We’re actually here with two other ladies and we always just come and stay here for the weekend, and it’s just a lot of fun. It’s a lot of ladies, fun pajamas, that kind of thing.”
Duhoski offered a similar sentiment.
“I love that they do this. In fact, I think if there wasn’t some kind of promotion, we probably wouldn’t even think about coming down,” Duhoski said. “It’s something different than just shopping. We get to get up early and hit all the shops and sales in our pj's, and they always have a bunch of great deals. So, it’s just a great time.”
While manning the cash register at Gifted Hands, Priscillah Metekai said she always looks forward to the annual shopping event.
“We’ve been in Shipshewana for five years now, and Pajama Day is just a fun time for people to shop,” Metekai said. “It’s just wonderful to see all the shoppers here at 5 a.m., being jovial, dressed in their pajamas and looking for good discounts.
“And I think it’s great for Shipshewana, too, because I live in Goshen, and while driving to Shipshewana, it’s quiet, and then when you arrive in downtown Shipshewana, it’s bustling at 5 a.m., and people are ready to get going for the day,” she added. “It definitely brings people out, and you can tell that the hotels around here are packed. So, it’s definitely a good thing for the community and just a lot of fun.”
For more information about the annual event, visit shipshewana.com.
